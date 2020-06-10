Nearly 22,500 Aiken County voters cast ballots in Tuesday's primary elections, a greater-than-normal turnout that some say evidences the Republican Party's strength and zeal locally.
Voter turnout in the county, according to preliminary state data, hovered around 19% – "double what it normally is," according to Aiken County Republican Party Chairman Bob Brookshire, and "fairly unusual," according to Dr. Matthew Thornburg, an elections and politics expert at USC Aiken.
"Usually," Brookshire said, "we're lucky to get more than 10%."
Voters in the county, depending on address, had a say in or effectively decided a slate of Republican races: local, such as sheriff and 2nd Judicial Circuit solicitor; state, such as House District 81 in southern and western Aiken; and federal, such as U.S. Senate. There were no Democratic primaries in Aiken County, as none of the party's races were competitive here.
Aiken Republican Club President John Massie was "very pleased" people took "an active role in the political process." The turnout, which included thousands of absentee ballots, is "very encouraging," he said. Any eligible South Carolina voter could have requested an absentee ballot for the primaries in light of the novel coronavirus pandemic.
There are more than 117,000 registered voters in Aiken County; approximately 31,500 are non-white. More than 200 cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, have been logged in the county.
"Voters want their voices to be heard," Thornburg said Wednesday, emphasizing that "a lot" of voters are strategic and will turn out in droves for primaries if it essentially decides the general election. The two advisory questions on the ballot – one tackling open primaries, and the other dealing with so-called fusion voting – could have also motivated people to hit the polls and weigh in, Thornburg noted.
Brookshire said the voting volume suggests, among other things, just "how good a field" of candidates "we had" and how the contemporary national atmosphere – the "situation in the country" – is surging political participation.
In late May, Aiken County Council Chairman Gary Bunker, who's seeking reelection in November, described Aiken County as a GOP bastion.
"You might say," Bunker said at a live-streamed candidate rally, "it's one of the reddest spots in one of the reddest states in the United States of America."
The Cook Political Report, a nonpartisan group that analyzes elections and American political trends, has rated South Carolina as solid Republican. The Palmetto State – sporting dozens of Republican and Democratic primaries Tuesday – experienced nearly 23% voter turnout, state data shows.
"The passion and dedication of South Carolinians was on display at the polls today," said Marci Andino, executive director of the S.C. Election Commission. "We're grateful to voters for their patience as they waited to cast their ballots, and we want to thank the poll workers and election officials across the state for their tireless work in what has proved to be a long day under trying conditions."
A full list of Tuesday's winners, and their respective share of votes in Aiken County, follows:
• U.S. Senate: Lindsey Graham, 63%
• U.S. House, 2nd Congressional District: Joe Wilson, 73%
• S.C. Senate District 25: Shane Massey, 71%
• S.C. Senate District 26: Chris Smith, 70%
• S.C. House District 81: Bart Blackwell, 66%
• 2nd Judicial Circuit: Bill Weeks, 72%
• Aiken County sheriff: Mike Hunt, 73%
• Aiken County Council District 3: Danny Feagin, 64%
• Register Mesne Conveyance: Judith V. Warner, 63%
South Carolina voters overwhelmingly voted "yes" on both following advisory questions:
• Do you support giving voters the right to register to vote with the political party of their choice?
• Should candidates for public office be limited to having their names listed only once on a ballot for any office in each general election (rather than current law, which allows their name to appear multiple times by representing multiple political parties for the same office)?