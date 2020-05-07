Aiken County will be receiving nearly $110,000 in federal funds under the Emergency Food and Shelter Program through the United Way of Aiken County.
The amount awarded to Aiken County includes $64,503 in CARES Act funding. There also is $45,243 in Phase 37 funding.
CARES stands for Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency chairs the national board of the Emergency Food and Shelter Program, which was established in 1983.
The members of the board are representatives of The Salvation Army, American Red Cross, United Jewish Communities, Catholic Charities USA, National Council of the Churches of Christ in the USA and United Way Worldwide.
United Way Worldwide provides the administrative staff for the program and functions as the fiscal agent.
A local board made up of representatives of the community will determine how the funds awarded to Aiken County are distributed to governmental and private voluntary organizations.
Organizations chosen to receive money must 1) be nonprofits, 2) have an accounting system, 3) practice nondiscrimination and 4) have demonstrated the capability to properly deliver emergency food and/or shelter programs.
Private voluntary organizations must have a voluntary board.
Applications for CARES ACT and Phase 37 funds are available at the United Way of Aiken County’s headquarters at 235 Barnwell Ave. N.W. in Aiken.
Office hours are 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Applications must be returned to the United Way by May 22.
For information, call United Way of Aiken County President Sharon Rodgers at 803-648-8331, ext. 214.