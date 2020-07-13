State health authorities confirmed 36 new coronavirus cases in Aiken County on Monday, bringing the county's total COVID-19 case count up to 732 confirmed cases and a dozen confirmed deaths.
A total of 1,532 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed across the state by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control on Monday. Over 58,000 COVID-19 cases have now been confirmed in South Carolina.
As of Monday, 1,488 people are hospitalized with coronavirus, or are under investigation for having coronavirus-like symptoms. Over 200 of those patients are on ventilators, according to DHEC.
In Aiken County, almost 67% of hospital beds are occupied. That leaves 64 hospital beds available, according to DHEC data. Across the state, over 71% of hospital beds are occupied as of Monday.
Though over half a million COVID-19 tests have been administered in S.C. as of July 13, the percent of positive test results reported daily remains elevated. Of the test results announced Monday, more than 21% were positive for coronavirus.
Coronavirus cases were also reported in Barnwell County (two) and in Edgefield County (five) on Monday.
No new coronavirus-related deaths were reported in Aiken County on Monday. Coronavirus-related deaths were reported in other parts of the state in 12 elderly victims and one middle-aged victim and additional deaths are under investigation.
Free community coronavirus testing will continue in Aiken County on July 23. Aiken Regional Medical Centers will partner with DHEC to offer a free mobile clinic from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Citizens Park, 1060 Banks Mill Road S.E., Aiken.
A testing event planned by TLC Medical Centre, which was set for July 17, has been canceled, according to Business Manager Richard Heaton.
Heaton said the provider pulled out of the clinic due to a lack of public interest, but the pharmacy will be searching for another provider to partner with in an effort to provide free testing in Aiken County in the future.