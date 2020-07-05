Another 20 cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Aiken County by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control on Sunday.
State health authorities confirmed more than 50 coronavirus cases in Aiken County over the weekend. More than 500 coronavirus cases have been reported in Aiken County.
Another Aiken restaurant closed temporarily after an employee tested positive for coronavirus. The Pizza Joint Aiken announced on their Facebook page July 2 that an employee tested positive and the restaurant would be closed until Monday. Over the weekend, the restaurant would be "professionally" cleaned and the employees tested for COVID-19, the restaurant wrote.
DHEC confirmed 1,463 new COVID-19 cases total in South Carolina on Sunday, bringing the state's coronavirus tally up to 44,717 confirmed cases as of July 5.
Eight additional coronavirus-related deaths were reported in South Carolina on Sunday.
Five of the deaths occurred in elderly individuals from Charleston (1), Dorchester (1), Greenville (1), Lancaster (1), and Orangeburg (1) counties, DHEC reported. Three of the deaths occurred in middle-aged individuals from Horry (1) and Spartanburg (2) counties.
Additional cases of illness were also reported in Barnwell County (4) and Edgefield County (4).
The total number of individuals tested statewide on Saturday was 8,831 (not including antibody tests) and the percent positive was 16.6%.