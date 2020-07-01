State officials issued a plea to South Carolina residents to practice social distancing ahead of Fourth of July weekend during a press briefing Wednesday, during which a record-number of COVID-19 daily deaths were also reported.
State Epidemiologist Dr. Linda Bell announced 1,497 new COVID-19 cases and 24 new deaths. Bell said 1,160 people are currently hospitalized statewide due to coronavirus infections. This is the highest number of people in the state that have been hospitalized at one time due to COVID-19, and the highest number of coronavirus-related deaths confirmed in one day, Bell said.
According to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control, 20 of Wednesday's new cases are in Aiken County, four new cases are in Barnwell County and five are in Edgefield County. None of the deaths reported Wednesday - which included 18 elderly victims, five middle-aged victims, and one young adult victim - were in any of the three local counties.
"It's important to note that South Carolina disease cases first began to rise in May in the days following the long Memorial Day weekend, and have increased since that time," Bell said. "Considering that as we move into Fourth of July weekend, that is a particular concern."
Bell implored South Carolinians to exercise caution and avoid group gatherings during the upcoming holiday due to the ongoing surge of cases and hospitalizations due to coronavirus.
Over 19% of the recent batch of tests were positive for COVID-19, according to DHEC. Almost 74% of the state's hospital beds are occupied.
S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster said during Wednesday's briefing no additional restrictions, such as closing beaches or issuing a statewide mask mandate, will be given at the state level.
"If passing a law with a stiff criminal penalty stopped crime, we wouldn't have any crime in this state," McMaster said. "(There) wouldn't be a soul in the jails. But passing a law - having a resolution ... it may help, but it does not stop it. We cannot enforce this."
McMaster said the surge in COVID-19 cases was "unimaginable" earlier this year and that restrictions keeping spectator sports and large venues like concerts and theaters closed will remain in place under the ongoing state of emergency he declared last week.
McMaster said if the current coronavirus trends continue, these venues will remain closed through the fall.
"Let me make it very clear. Wear a mask and social distance now so we can enjoy high school and college football in South Carolina this fall," he said.
Bell also said South Carolina's spike in cases was leading to extreme difficulty with contact tracing (especially when infected people are in a group setting) due to the sheer amount of interviews contact tracers need to conduct.
Aiken Regional Medical Centers has confirmed 114 of Aiken County's 406 reported coronavirus cases, according to a news release sent out Wednesday. Four of the county's 10 victims who died from coronavirus-related causes passed away at the hospital.
According to Bell, it's not too late for South Carolina to flatten its coronavirus curve - if the public begins practicing social distancing adequately.
"We absolutely can turn the curve around," Bell said Wednesday. "...there's a lot more that we can do that's not being done now that would work. It has worked in other communities and it can work here, but we really have to make a dramatic difference in what we're currently doing to make those curves turn around."