Aiken County students have two options for how to resume their education this fall amid the COVID-19 pandemic: virtual-only learning through Aiken Innovate, or returning to school in a hybrid model that will incorporate both distance learning days and in-person classroom instruction.
The decision to offer a hybrid model or virtual school came after weeks of debate, surveys, research and public discussion as the Aiken County Public School District pondered how to allow children to resume their education without significantly amplifying their risk of exposure to the coronavirus.
Aiken County Schools Superintendent King Laurence said the hybrid model will be a safe option for students when schools reopen Aug. 31.
"We believe ... that in most cases, we'll be able to follow social distancing and other recommendations from the (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention), (S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control) and other groups," Laurence said during a July 21 school board meeting.
A new Back to School Advisory Committee will be responsible for reviewing data on the COVID-19 pandemic on a "regular basis" and will use their findings to recommend any changes to the type of learning model schools should use, Laurence said.
The district is anticipating transitioning elementary students to five-day in-person learning after Sept. 21 if health conditions allow; however, that decision will be voted on by the School Board and will depend heavily on what disease activity looks like at the time, Laurence said.
Aiken Innovate
Aiken County's virtual school program, Aiken Innovate, is an all-virtual option for parents who do not want their children to return to the traditional classroom setting in the fall.
Of the roughly 24,000 students expected to register for school in the Aiken County school district, over 7,000 have enrolled in Aiken Innovate.
Aiken Innovate has been around for several years, but its programs were greatly expanded over the summer to offer more coursework for more grade levels due to COVID-19. Students in this program will be assigned a full-time virtual teacher.
This year, the district requested a one-semester commitment from all students in the virtual-only program so the appropriate number of teachers could be allocated for virtual school.
Coursework in Aiken Innovate will follow the hybrid model's schedule so any students who wish to transition back to regular school after the fall semester may do so smoothly.
Students who are enrolled in Aiken Innovate are simultaneously enrolled in their home base school. They still qualify for meal pick-up and extracurricular activities at their home base school.
Education for K-8 grade will be delivered through Schoology, the district's Learning Management System. Attendance will be taken daily through virtual meetings.
The high school branch of Aiken Innovate – called Aiken County Virtual Academy (ACVA) – will be delivered through a separate platform. Students are expected to enroll in seven credits (or a minimum of four credits, for seniors) to be considered a full-time virtual student.
Given Aiken Innovate's all-virtual structure, device requests for approximately 2,000 students in the program will be prioritized above those in the hybrid model, Laurence said.
Until the next shipment of devices arrives, the district will loan out repurposed devices from within the district, such as iPads and mobile lab devices.
Hybrid model of learning
The Aiken County School Board approved a reopening proposal that will keep schools at no more than 50% capacity on any given weekday. That plan has been approved by S.C. State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman in July.
In the hybrid model, students will have two days of learning in-person and three days of distance learning. Half of the students in the district (50%) will attend school Mondays and Tuesdays, and the other half will attend Wednesdays and Thursdays.
Students in the same family or household will be grouped together, Laurence said.
All students will work remotely on Fridays. Teachers will use Fridays to hold virtual office hours and work on lesson planning for the next week.
The model was proposed by the district's Back to School (B2S) Task Force, which was modeled after AccelerateED, a state-led education task force that created the initial guidelines for reopening school districts across South Carolina using advice from the CDC and the S.C. DHEC.
On days when students are working remotely, they will be learning new material, unlike at the end of the 2019-2020 school year when students completed review work in distance learning packets.
Teachers will use a virtual bank of resources to enhance learning on distance days.
This resource bank will contain materials like interactive online resources, Power Points, and videos. Teachers can create their own media, or they can use media in the resource bank made by other teachers and content interventionists if they aren't comfortable with making their own videos.
"Pre-recorded videos – we've basically said they would include adequate instruction and direct instruction to support students' remote work," said Micki Dove, director of curriculum support and a member of the Back to School Task Force. "That could look different depending on the course and the grade level."
Whether students are able to use virtual resources on distance days will depend on them having internet access and devices like laptops at home.
The district has committed to a "1:1 initiative," with the goal of having one device in the district for every student, Laurence said.
The bulk of the Aiken County district's CARES Act funding – around $6.7 million – has been used to purchase 7,000 laptops for this purpose, but those devices aren't expected to arrive until mid-September due to delays.
Until devices arrive, students without these resources will have to use hardcopy learning packets to complete learning on distance days.
More orders for about 2,000 laptops are underway, Laurence said, including an order of devices for teachers.
Under the hybrid model, attendance will not be taken on distance learning days. Instead, teachers will rely on assignments and the completion of other coursework to ensure students are participating on remote days.
The Back to School Task Force also has proposed allowing elementary school students to return to five-day in-person classes three weeks after the start of school.
Laurence said social distancing would be impossible if elementary grade levels are at maximum capacity after Sept. 21; however, students would be expected to stay in one cohort (an assigned group) and remain in their classrooms throughout the day – including during lunch – in an effort to boost contact tracing in case anyone tests positive for COVID-19.
Whether or not students in middle and high school grade levels can return to full-time in-person learning will depend on the severity of the pandemic in South Carolina in the months to come.
The Back to School Advisory Committee comprised of various stakeholders in the school district will be in charge of tracking disease information in Aiken County. Committee members will include teachers, school administrators, local physicians, nurses and parents.
The committee will be analyzing data at the local and state level and make recommendations about whether it is safe to return to the traditional classroom setting based on the most updated information.