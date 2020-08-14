In preparation for hybrid in-person classes, the Aiken County Public School District released information regarding the two student cohorts Friday afternoon through the district's Parent Portal.
Blue Group students will physically attend school on Mondays and Tuesdays, and Red Group students will attend on Wednesdays and Thursdays. Both groups will learn from home on Fridays.
On days when students are not attending face-to-face classes, they will be learning and working remotely.
Schools will provide prerecorded teacher videos, voice overlay on PowerPoints, teaching guides and practice work for remote days, according to the district's website.
All students within the same household are assigned to the same color group, according to the district's website.
"We appreciate the continued patience of our parents/guardians as our schools work across levels, feeder patterns and special permission circumstances to ensure that color groups are consistent for families," the school district website states.
The hybrid schedule is one of three models under the Transition to Traditional Education option in the school district.
The other two models are fully remote, with no students attending in-person classes if recommended by the Back-2-School Advisory Committee, and traditional, with all students attending in-person classes.
Elementary schools might return to traditional five-day school on Sept. 21, according to district's Back-2-School Safely plan. Middle and high schools may return when conditions allow, the plan states.
Enrollment has closed for the district's full-time virtual learning option called Aiken Innovate. For more information and/or to add a student to the waiting list, visit the Aiken Innovate page on the district's website.
All Aiken County Public School students, traditional and Aiken Innovate, will begin the 2020-2021 school year Aug. 31.
For more information about school procedures and plans for the fall, visit the school's Back-2-School Safely page at acpsd.net/domain/8998.