South Carolina health officials on Saturday confirmed two new cases of COVID-19 in Aiken County, inching the cumulative tally here closer to 100.
Six coronavirus-related deaths have been recorded in the county. That total did not change Saturday.
Zip codes 29801, 29803 and 29841 each have virus case counts in the double digits, according to S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control data last updated late Friday night.
More than 5,200 cases of COVID-19 – the respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus – have been logged in South Carolina. Nine additional deaths were reported Saturday, bringing the total statewide to 166.
DHEC's public health lab, operating seven days a week, has run nearly 14,000 COVID-19 tests. A vast majority came back negative. Almost 50,000 tests have been performed statewide.
The state health department on Saturday emphasized the importance of proper social distancing, wearing a mask or face covering when out in public, and regular handwashing.
"South Carolinians are encouraged to stay home and minimize contact with people outside their households to prevent the spread of the disease," DHEC said in its announcement of new cases.
Symptoms of COVID-19 include cough, fever and shortness of breath. The state health department on Saturday said evidence "is increasing about the high rates of infection in people who do not have symptoms and don't know they are infectious. This places everyone at risk of getting the virus or unknowingly transmitting it to someone else."