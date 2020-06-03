Aiken Regional Medical Centers has begun the process of easing its visitation restrictions to allow for visitors of patients to return to the hospital in some circumstances.
Limited visitation restrictions are being eased in areas such as the Emergency Department, outpatient surgery, end-of-life situations and labor/delivery situations.
Some visitors are allowed to accompany patients in these scenarios, but they are subject to temperature checks and must wear a mask, the hospital said.
“Our top priority has been ensuring the safety of our patients, team and the community,” said Jim O’Loughlin, CEO of Aiken Regional Medical Centers, in a news release. “We have continued to monitor the health of our community and are thankful that the rate of new COVID-19 cases continues to steadily decrease in Aiken. Still, as we gradually open our facilities to visitors, it is important that we continue to apply enhanced safety protocols and necessary precautions to keep all who enter our doors safe.”
The easement of prior restrictions will go into effect Thursday.
Also on Wednesday, state health authorities announced 235 new cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 17 additional deaths.
One of the victims who died was an elderly individual from Aiken County, according to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.
Two new cases were reported in Aiken County on Wednesday, and one new case was reported in Edgefield County.
Wednesday's update now brings the total of confirmed cases in Aiken County to 210 and eight deaths.
Some counties saw a significant spike in cases Wednesday; Richland County reported 30 new cases.
This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina to 12,651 and those who have died to 518.
"As restrictions are reduced by reopenings and South Carolinians return to their workplaces and participate in recreational activities that might involve crowds, DHEC continues to urge everyone to be vigilant in practicing social distancing and wearing masks to prevent the further spread of COVID-19," according to the release.
This reminder comes amid public health experts’ concerns over the recent rise in COVID-19 data trends in South Carolina.
“The more people you expose yourself to, the more you multiply your risk of being exposed to the virus,” said Dr. Linda Bell, state epidemiologist, said in the release. “There are those who are finding ways to hold graduations and open businesses safely through careful planning and attention to crowd density and safety measures such as wearing masks. When we don’t do those things, we can put ourselves and others at risk, and case counts will rise.”
As of June 1, a total of 230,687 tests have been conducted in the state (by both DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory and private labs), according to the release.
As South Carolina increases testing, there will likely be more laboratory-confirmed cases, according to S.C. DHEC.
"The total number of individuals tested yesterday statewide was 5,211 and the percent positive was 4.5%," according to the release. "When the percent positive is low, it may indicate that more widespread testing is being performed and the percent positive may more accurately reflect how much disease is present in the community."