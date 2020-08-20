To contain potential outbreaks of COVID-19 in Aiken County public schools, the district's health professionals will use the same method utilized by state and national health authorities fighting the pandemic: contact tracing.
Once a person tests positive for COVID-19, contact tracers conduct interviews and do research in an effort to determine who else the infected person may have exposed to the virus. Those believed to be exposed to the virus are then asked to quarantine until it is deemed safe for them to return to their daily lives.
The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control uses contact tracing to try and stop the spread of COVID-19 and other illnesses, and once school starts Aug. 31, health experts in the Aiken County School District will be using the same methods to try and prevent outbreaks among teachers, staff and students.
"In following the DHEC recommended guidelines, once a student or a staff member reports that they tested positive, we will do some contact tracing in the school to determine if they were present during the time they were symptomatic or in that 48-hour pre-symptomatic phase," said Monica Mazzell, supervisor of Nursing Services with the Aiken County Public School District.
Mazzell, who is on the district's Back to School Task Force, said contact tracers will have to determine whether anyone else came in "direct contact" with a person who tests positive.
Those believed to have direct contact with an infected person will have to quarantine at home and can only return to school once they meet certain criteria outlined by S.C. DHEC.
If staff or students exhibit symptoms, they must do one of the following:
• provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test
• provide documentation from a medical provider that their symptoms were from other causes
• meet the isolation criteria in place for a positive test before returning to school.
If an employee or student tests positive, they must do all of the following:
• wait a minimum of 10 school days since symptoms started
• have three days of no fever without use of medication
• exhibit an overall improvement of symptoms before they can return to school.
Students who have a household member who tests positive should also quarantine for 14 days after their household member is cleared from isolation.
Schools will not run daily temperature screenings for all students and staff, contrary to previous plans.
The change is in line with guidance from the CDC which, as of July 23, does not recommend screening all students and staff for COVID-19 symptoms on a daily basis.
Before heading to school, the school district asks parents to evaluate their children for symptoms, like shortness of breath, difficulty breathing, loss of taste or smell, or a new or worsening cough.
Other symptoms include fever, chills, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea/vomiting and diarrhea.
Anyone experiencing the above symptoms should not go school, according to the school district.
To make contact tracing easier to do in a school setting, the district has placed a heavy emphasis on the use of cohorts this fall, which involves keeping students in the same group of peers and teachers as much as possible. This method is already used in fall athletics conditioning, which required athletes to remain in cohorts during practice so contact tracing could be completed in case there was an outbreak of illness.
Cohorts will be especially important at the elementary school level. At the recommendation of the Back to School Task Force, the Aiken County School Board will consider allowing elementary students to return to in-person class five days a week on Sept. 21.
Aiken County Schools Superintendent King Laurence said social distancing will be impossible in such a setting.
"That's why we have those cohorts in place," Laurence said during a School Board meeting in July. "That will make contact tracing easier in case we have someone who tests positive."
Students will be expected to remain in their cohorts and stay in their classrooms as much as possible.
If health experts review a case and determine that social distancing was not maintained, the district would have to look at the possibility of requesting the entire cohort in an infected child's class be quarantined, according to the task force.
Students and staff will not be required to take a COVID-19 test before the start of school.