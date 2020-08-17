The Aiken County Public School District will livestream a Q&A panel for parents and guardians of students with disabilities Tuesday evening.
The Q&A presentation will begin at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 18. The school district will have the stream available on its website homepage at acpsd.net.
In a video message, LaToya Wiley, interim director of special programs for the school district, said the panel would include department leaders and focus on the district's Back-2-School Safely plans.
The panel will take questions in advance by email at sped@acpsd.net and by phone at 803-641-2428. If calling, select Option 3 on the phone call's menu, Wiley said.
The first day of school in Aiken County is Aug. 31, and the school district has planned several changes to procedures due to COVID-19.
For more information, visit the school district website's Back-2-School Safely page.