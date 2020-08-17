Screenshot

LaToya Wiley is the interim director of special programs for the Aiken County Public School District. She and other members of the department will answer questions from parents and guardians in a Q&A panel Tuesday at 6 p.m.

 Screenshot from video message by the Aiken County Public School District

The Aiken County Public School District will livestream a Q&A panel for parents and guardians of students with disabilities Tuesday evening.

The Q&A presentation will begin at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 18. The school district will have the stream available on its website homepage at acpsd.net

In a video message, LaToya Wiley, interim director of special programs for the school district, said the panel would include department leaders and focus on the district's Back-2-School Safely plans.

The panel will take questions in advance by email at sped@acpsd.net and by phone at 803-641-2428. If calling, select Option 3 on the phone call's menu, Wiley said.

The first day of school in Aiken County is Aug. 31, and the school district has planned several changes to procedures due to COVID-19.

For more information, visit the school district website's Back-2-School Safely page.

