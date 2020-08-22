The Aiken County Public School District plans to provide laptops for all students in grades 3 through 12 for the 2020-2021 school year.
At a July 28 school board meeting, Superintendent King Laurence said the district has ordered the laptops and expects them to arrive in mid-September. In the meantime, the district will use devices that are already in schools, such as laptops from mobile labs and iPads.
Students attending school under the hybrid model, where they attend class for two days and learn from home during the rest of the week, will download their class materials on the days when they are in school.
Downloading class materials in advance will allow students who do not have internet access to complete their work, according to the district's website.
Additionally, the district is distributing about 2,000 internet hotspots to students who cannot otherwise access the internet.
If laptops or other computer devices are unavailable, the ACPSD website says teachers will provide paper/pencil assignments.