The Aiken County Public School District reported 11 positive cases of COVID-19 among students and employees this week.
The reporting period for the 11 cases was Aug. 23 to Sept. 2.
The students and employees who tested positive attend or work at the following schools: Aiken High School, North Augusta High, Langley-Bath-Clearwater Middle, Ridge Spring-Monetta Middle, South Aiken High and Hammond Hill Elementary, as well as the transportation department.
"Each case reported was investigated to determine whether or not the individuals confirmed to be positive were on campus during the period of time they would have been considered contagious," reads a statement from the school district.
If anyone with COVID-19 was on campus while contagious, the school district conducted interviews to determine if they were in close contact with anyone else, according to the statement.
The CDC defines close contact as being within 6 feet of an infected person for 15 minutes or longer.
The school district notified any close contacts individually and sent their names to DHEC (the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control) for further contact tracing, according to the statement.
For student cases in which no close contacts were identified, the school district sent a general notification to that student's school cohort, alerting students and parents about the potential exposure, according to the statement.
"It is the desire of Aiken County Public Schools to be as transparent as possible without compromising the identities or privacy of our employees and students who have tested positive. In this manner, we will provide updated numbers to The Aiken Standard each week. While DHEC is only reporting positive cases in schools, we will be taking the additional step of including our District-wide departments," reads the statement from the school district.
The school district asks parents to keep students home and contact their health provider if they have any symptoms of COVID-19.
Symptoms include fever, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, loss of taste or smell, new or worsening cough, sore throat, muscle or body aches, chills, fatigue, headache, congestion or runny nose, diarrhea, nausea or vomiting, according to the school district website.
For more information about school operations during the COVID-19 pandemic, visit the school district's website.