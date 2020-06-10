The Aiken County School District, with input from student athletics staff, has laid out an extensively modified plan for fall sports conditioning in an effort to limit the risk of students' exposure to coronavirus.
The first phase of returning to athletics conditioning in schools will begin June 22 and last 15 days, with practice taking place on weekdays. According to a presentation given during Tuesday night's school board meeting, Phase I can be extended past the 15-day period (currently set to end July 10) if needed.
Only fall sports will be allowed to participate in Phase I. Conditioning routines have been tweaked to allow for social distancing and competitions are banned.
Some of the major provisions in the Phase I guidelines for conditioning are as follows:
• Daily screenings and temperature checks of all athletes and staff. Anyone with a temperature of 100.4 degrees or higher, COVID-19 symptoms such as cough or vomiting, or exposure history to someone with the virus will not be permitted to participate that day. Athletes with underlying health conditions will have to fill out separate forms. Athletes are expected to be on time for screenings – if an athlete is more than five minutes late for a screening, they are banned from that day's activities.
• Head coaches must be present for all conditioning activities. The coaches are responsible for submitting daily screening forms to Athletic Directors and keeping such information on their person at all times.
• Athletes will be separated into groups during conditioning. These groups will rotate through activities in 15-minute intervals to prevent a large number of athletes from clustering in one area. Athletes will remain with their group for the remainder of Phase I.
• Locker rooms, communal water fountains and offices are not to be used. Students must bring their own water bottles or devices for use.
• No personal contact is allowed. This includes high-fives, group huddles, etc.
• Athletes must bring face masks to practice. Athletes are expected to arrive dressed for practice and on time. Any athlete without a face mask will be sent home. Masks do not need to be worn by athletes during physical activity, but must be worn by coaches and staff at all times.
• Balls and all other sports equipment are prohibited for use during Phase I. This also includes sleds, dummies, chutes, tires, rings, helmets, bats, gloves, sticks, rackets, hurdles, landing pits, etc.
• No spectators. All non-essential personnel must remain in their vehicles during conditioning activities. This includes parents, siblings, personal trainers, etc.
Phase I safety standards would also require that an adequate amount of hand sanitizer and cleaning products be available to athletes and staff at all times, and facilities be frequently sanitized.
Facilities should operate at no more than 20% capacity.
According to Dr. Shawn Foster, Chief Officer of Operations and Student Affairs, schools would have some flexibility in implementing these restrictions due to the differing amount of facilities and resources each school has.
Due to the close-contact nature of cheerleading, Phase I also requires cheerleading conditioning to begin no earlier than Aug. 1.
Parents, student athletes and staff will be required to sign a waiver at the start of conditioning accepting that the above guidelines will not remove all risk of COVID-19, and there is still a chance the virus can be contracted during conditioning.
Parents have the option to allow their students to skip Phase I of conditioning without penalty.
These guidelines were developed with guidance from the CDC, the S.C. Department of Environmental Control and the South Carolina High School League.