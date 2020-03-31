Aiken County Public Schools has been granted a waiver to distribute multiple days of meals to students.
Starting Tuesday, the district began delivering two breakfast and two lunch meals along regular bus routes, according to a news release from the district issued Monday. Tuesday's distribution covered student meals through Thursday morning’s breakfast.
The breakfast and lunch meals also were available for pickup at all schools throughout the county.
The district will not distribute food Wednesday, according to the release. Staff will be preparing meals for the remainder of the week and spring break, which will be April 6-10.
On Thursday, two breakfast and two lunch meals will be available for pickup at all schools and will be delivered along regular bus routes.
On Friday, meals for students for the week of spring break will be available at central grab-and-go school site locations between the hours of 10:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. No bus deliveries will be made.
Families wanting student meals during the spring break holiday can pick up those meals from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Friday at one of the following locations: Aiken High School, Kennedy Middle School, North Augusta High School, Midland Valley High School, Graniteville Elementary School, A.L. Corbett Middle School, Ridge Spring-Monetta High School or Silver Bluff High School.
As with all food distribution during the school closure, the child or children should be present.
“We are grateful to our dedicated team and know that delivering multiple days of meals at once will allow for a much needed break for employees,” Merry Glenne Piccolino, the district's director of communications, said.