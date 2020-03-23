Construction projects and the allocation of funds from numerous recent donations to local public schools will be on the Aiken County School Board agenda Tuesday, March 24, at 6 p.m.
Tuesday's meeting will be livestreamed online in compliance with COVID-19 social distancing precautions. The meeting can be viewed through the livestream link on the school board's website at aiken.schoolboard.net.
The board will be voting on final contract documents for the Belvedere Elementary School Addition and Renovations project. Architects will present final drawings for the project at the meeting.
Development plans will also be presented for the Hammond Hill Elementary Addition and Renovations project. Among the construction items on Phase 1 of the project is the addition of a new two-story classroom. The overall budget of the project is $18,685,345.00 which has a 7% owner contingency.
Numerous donations have been given to public schools by William H. Charmichael, according to the school board agenda. Charmichael donated $2,000 each to the libraries of Byrd Elementary School, Warrenville Elementary School, Clearwater Elementary School, Gloverville Elementary School and Jefferson Elementary School.
These funds will be used to purchase new library books at the schools, according to the school board agenda.
Donations were also given to Oakwood-Windsor Elementary school by Walther Farms, LLC, to be used for new basketball playground equipment, and to Wagener-Salley High School through an anonymous donor, which will be used to send three senior students on a class trip.