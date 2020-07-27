The Aiken County School Board will receive an update on COVID-19 impacts (such as testing and medical leave) for district employees and discuss several updates to career and technical education courses during its Tuesday night meeting.
The board will vote on an application for a new school course, Intro to Barbering and Cosmetology. This course has been proposed due to "student request and past course enrollment," according to the school board agenda.
The board will also vote on offering honors high school credits for Health Science II, Welding II, Baking and Pastry, and Early Childcare Education II.
Revisions to several sexual harassment policies will be reviewed, due to the U.S. Department of Education's Office for Civil Rights announcing new amendments to regulations that implement Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972 back in May, according to the school board agenda.
The board will receive an update on the Academic Recovery Camp and review the district's financial report.
The board will meet at 1000 Brookhaven Drive at 6 p.m. and the meeting will also be livestreamed at acpsd.net.