The Aiken County School Board will review its approved proposal for reopening schools this fall after S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster called Wednesday for school districts to provide students with two options when returning to school: all-virtual learning or in-person classes five days a week.
The Aiken County School District already has a virtual schooling option – Aiken Innovate – but the school board voted in favor of a hybrid learning model during Tuesday night's board meeting, which would keep schools at 50% capacity in the fall due to coronavirus concerns.
Aiken County Schools Superintendent King Laurence said a special meeting will be held Tuesday, July 31, concerning the district's reopening plans in response to McMaster's statements.
"Today, South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster called for students not participating in virtual learning to return to school five days a week," Laurence said in a statement. "While Governor McMaster stated that his directives were not mandates, we will review our plans for Back to School during a special called meeting next Tuesday, July 21."
Laurence also defended the plans proposed by the district's Back to School Task Force.
"Our plan gives families two options – Aiken Innovate, full-time virtual learning; or a Transition to Traditional Education as soon as it is safe to do so, based on recommendations from local, state and national health officials, and the spread of coronavirus in our community," Laurence said. "We believe that these options best align to CDC and DHEC guidelines and the desires of many parents, teachers, staff and community members."
The hybrid model approved by the board would have schools at 50% capacity, with students attending in-person classes two days a week and virtual learning three days a week.
Aiken County public schools are scheduled to begin classes Aug. 17.
The district would also allow elementary students to return to in-person classes full time starting Sept. 8, depending on the severity of the spread of disease at the time.
Board Chair Keith Liner said the school board believed the hybrid model was a "good, solid" plan when the majority of the board approved it Tuesday night, but they may have to "rework" their decision following the governor's comments.
He also asked for patience from parents.
"It's an ever-evolving plan and the guidance we're getting is ever-changing, too," Liner said. "The No. 1 priority is still the safety of our students and staff."
School district officials are urging parents and guardians to register their children for the 2020-2021 school year as soon as possible to allow for better planning for staffing, personal protective equipment, technology, and more. The deadline to enroll for Aiken Innovate is July 20.