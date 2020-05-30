Aiken County Board of Education DSC_0755.jpg (copy)
The Aiken County School Board will meet Tuesday to hear public input on the 2020-21 budget.

The Aiken County Board of Education will hold a special called meeting Tuesday to receive public input on the 2020-21 budget.

The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. at the Aiken County Public School District's office at 1000 Brookhaven Drive.

The proposed budget does not include a tax increase, according to the agenda. The school district has not had an increase in operating millage since the 2013-14 school year.

Some items included in the first reading of next school year's budget are as follows:

• No step increases for any employees.

• No cost-of-living adjustment.

• Increased budget for employer health insurance premiums.

• Added costs for the first junior class of the Aiken Scholars Academy to attend USC Aiken.

• Included funding for school resource officers.

• Added funding for the fine arts in elementary schools.

The School Board will hold the second and final reading of the budget June 9 at its regular meeting.

The school district will continue to monitor the South Carolina state budget process when it resumes in the fall, according to the agenda.

​Larry Wood covers education for the Aiken Standard.

