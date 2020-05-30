The Aiken County Board of Education will hold a special called meeting Tuesday to receive public input on the 2020-21 budget.
The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. at the Aiken County Public School District's office at 1000 Brookhaven Drive.
The proposed budget does not include a tax increase, according to the agenda. The school district has not had an increase in operating millage since the 2013-14 school year.
Some items included in the first reading of next school year's budget are as follows:
• No step increases for any employees.
• No cost-of-living adjustment.
• Increased budget for employer health insurance premiums.
• Added costs for the first junior class of the Aiken Scholars Academy to attend USC Aiken.
• Included funding for school resource officers.
• Added funding for the fine arts in elementary schools.
The School Board will hold the second and final reading of the budget June 9 at its regular meeting.
The school district will continue to monitor the South Carolina state budget process when it resumes in the fall, according to the agenda.