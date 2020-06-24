The Aiken County Public School District's strategy for reopening amid the coronavirus pandemic this fall and discipline issues in schools were lengthy topics of discussion at the school board meeting Tuesday night.
The board spent roughly four hours reviewing a status update from the district's Back to School Task Force, which will implement guidelines for schools reopening amid the COVID-19 pandemic in the fall, and trends in discipline issues in schools one district employee labeled as "alarming."
Task force spearheads reopening efforts
During Tuesday's board meeting, Aiken County Schools Superintendent King Laurence warned that, regardless of how the district's local task force implemented recently-recommended state guidelines for reopening schools, school operations in August will look different from previous years.
"... Don't expect things to go back to the way they were," Laurence said. "If you're expecting things to go back to the way they were, I'm afraid you're setting yourself up for disappointment."
The task force, which consists of 39 employees from various departments across the school district (such as health and teaching faculty) has to consider a "wide range of options" for reopening schools due to how quickly the state's COVID-19 outbreak can change, Laurence said.
Several sub-committees within the task force will have a variety of issues to consider – everything from the way instruction is delivered to students to the way desks must be arranged in classrooms.
Laurence said there are three options laid out by state-led task force AccelerateED for education models the Aiken County task force needs to consider: face-to-face instruction, distance learning and a hybrid model that contains a mix of both options.
AccelerateED finalized its coronavirus protocols for reopening schools in the fall on Monday.
About half of the parents who responded to the Aiken County task force's survey were not in support of distance learning, but Laurence said a distance learning model would have to be considered as a contingency plan should the pandemic further worsen in South Carolina and schools be forced to close.
The first day of school is scheduled for Aug. 17.
AccelerateED has mandated schools should have coronavirus guidelines for reopening by July 20, but Laurence said the task force may have to adjust those protocols depending on how much the landscape of public health changes between July and August.
Laurence said the Aiken County task force plans to propose a "solid plan" for reopening July 14, which will be the school board's next public meeting.
Expulsions, drug offenses on the rise
Johnny Spears, the hearing officer for Aiken County Public Schools, expressed concerns that data showed discipline in schools was on track for the 2019-2020 school year to be worse than the one before.
"Up until the school closures, I really thought that I was going to surpass last year's numbers," Spears said.
According to Spears, there were 90 recommendations for student expulsions between January and March this year.
The top discipline offense, Spears said, were tardies, followed by refusing to obey/defiance citations and cutting class.
Last year, schools lost 183,000 hours of instructional time due to discipline issues, Spears said. About 130,000 hours were lost between January and March 2020.
Spears said part of the amendments to the Student Code of Conduct, which were voted into approval by the board earlier this year, were to fix discrepancies in the way the school district coded violations.
Tardies were redone in the Code of Conduct this year to increase the number of offenses before student would face disciplinary action. This was to mitigate instructional time lost due to disciplinary action for students being late in the morning, Spears said.
The number of offenses for drug violations has been increasing from last year to this year, a trend Spears labeled as "alarming." Primary drug offenses were for vaping or selling drugs prescribed for attention deficit disorders.
Spears said increased counseling in schools would be necessary to help some students rein in discipline problems, and recommended increased training for teachers on how to respond in some discipline scenarios.
Despite the uptick in some discipline issues in the past school year, the number of expulsions has dropped sharply from the 2015-2016 school year onward.
Dr. Shawn Foster, chief officer of operations and student services, said the drop in expulsions was due to increased options such as virtual schooling and new programs that helped students with discipline issues find alternative routes to completing their education, rather than jumping straight into the expulsion process.
"... It's a matter of finding a way to help the kid maneuver through that time so they can still have an opportunity to be successful, because, at the end of the day, they're going to be citizens of Aiken County," Foster said.
Other topics of discussion
The board also took the following actions during Tuesday night's meeting:
• Voted in approval of submitting the USDA Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Program Grant for approximately $326,000.
• Reviewed a presentation for COVID-19 protocols in returning to band practice; the protocols are identical to Phase I return to athletics protocols for summer conditioning.
• Voted to reinstate public participation during school board meetings next month (July).
• Agreed to continue discussion on discipline, coronavirus response and testing in follow-up meetings.
• Requested additional meetings and information on academic assessments in schools, such as standardized testing, to learn more about the various assessments administered to students of all grade levels throughout the year.
• Discussed teacher concerns that some academic assessments take up too much instructional time needed for teaching subject material.