The Aiken County Board of Education is holding a special called meeting Tuesday, July 21, to discuss the district's back to school plans as some state officials push for schools to reopen five days a week this fall.
The board previously voted in favor of a hybrid model of learning this fall, incorporating a mix of in-person and virtual learning which would keep schools at 50% occupancy and students in classrooms just two days a week due to coronavirus concerns.
On Tuesday, the Aiken County board will re-evaluate those plans after S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster publicly called on education leaders to reject any plans that do not include an option for parents of traditional five-day, in-person learning.
Under the hybrid model approved by the school board, students would attend in-person classes two days a week and virtual learning from home three days a week. Fridays would be reserved for sanitation of school facilities, lesson planning, and allow teachers to have virtual office hours with students.
McMaster also asked school districts to provide a full-time virtual learning option for parents who do not feel comfortable sending their children back to school classrooms.
Aiken County already has in place a virtual learning option – called Aiken Innovate – for students of all grade levels.
The school district extended the deadline to enroll in virtual learning to Wednesday, July 22.
"Due to staffing, technology allocations, and curriculum planning necessary to offer students/families a full-time virtual education option, choosing to enroll in Aiken Innovate is a semester commitment," according to the district's website.
Aiken Innovate utilizes full-time virtual teachers so staff don't have to teach both virtual and in-person classes. In order for the district to determine the amount of teachers needed for Aiken Innovate, enrollment must be completed by July 22.
Aiken County Schools Superintendent King Laurence released a statement last week defending the district's hybrid model proposal, which he claimed is safest for students at this time.
During Tuesday's special meeting, the board is expected to come to a decision about submitting the current proposal (the hybrid model) for reopening schools to S.C. State Superintendent Molly Spearman.
Spearman released a statement claiming districts should return to traditional schooling as "safely" and as soon as possible, but stopped short of approving the governor's call to make school districts include a five-day traditional learning setting upon reopening in the fall.
"... The spread of the virus in some of our communities is among the highest in the world," Spearman said. "School leaders, in consultation with public health experts, are best positioned to determine how in-person operations should be carried out to fit the needs of their local communities. I remain committed to supporting them in the endeavor and will only improve those plans that offer high-quality options and keep safety as their top priority."
The Aiken County School Board will meet at 6 p.m. at 1000 Brookhaven Drive. The meeting will also be live streamed at acpsd.net.