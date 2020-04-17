The Aiken County Education Association-Retired, or ACEA-R, has canceled its meeting for May 8 because of concerns related to COVID-19.
The association plans to resume its normal meeting schedule in the fall. Members will receive information and updates via email and phone calls, according to a news release from the group.
The newly installed officers for 2020-21 are Darlene Rittel, president; Kathy Mathis, vice president; Darlene Smith, secretary; and Connie Kramer, treasurer.
Before restrictions were put in place because of the coronavirus pandemic, many ACEA-R members participated in Read Across America by reading in classrooms. The event has been an annual project for ACEA-R members for more than a decade to highlight the importance of reading and literacy, especially in honor of Dr. Seuss’ birthday each March.
A second project, “Baby’s First Teacher,” has been to deliver books to new parents at Aiken Regional Medical Centers since 2016. This gift reminds parents to start reading to their children right from infancy as the most effective way to develop vocabulary and other educational skills, according to the release.
The ACEA-R partners with the school district, the hospital, First Steps and Public Education Partners to provide these materials. During January and February, volunteers delivered 161 books. About six or seven dozen new parents receive books each month, with a total of 3262 books given since onset of project.
The program has been suspended until visitors once again are allowed to enter the hospital.
The ACEA-R is open to all retired educators and support staff across Aiken County.
Local membership dues are $15 per year and may be submitted to Connie Kramer, 317 Rawls Drive, Leesville, South Carolina 29070. Checks may be made out to ACEA-R.
For more information about membership, contact D. Rittel at drittel@gforcecable.com.