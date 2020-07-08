A surge in opioid-related overdoses amid the pandemic strikes close to home as Aiken County ranked eighth in the state for suspected opioid overdoses in May.
As the the coronavirus pandemic set in earlier this year, officials at Aiken Center Substance Use Services were worried what the impact would be on those facing addiction.
As statistics rolled in, their fears became reality.
“We were actually seeing a little bit of a decline in the previous year in our overdose rate, and we were anticipating going in that direction; but COVID hit in March, and it just started skyrocketing,” said Catherine Vance, executive administrator at the Aiken Center.
The following statistics are based on Emergency Medical Services responses to opioid related overdoses, not necessarily fatalities from opioid overdoses, Vance said.
As of May, there have been an estimated 915 opioid overdoses statewide this year.
This time last year, the state saw 540 opioid-related overdoses, according to the S.C. Bureau of Emergency Medical Services.
The S.C. Bureau of EMS reported the highest suspected overdose responses during the months of April and May.
April saw 40 suspected overdose responses in Aiken County while May saw 44.
Horry and Greenville counties were tied for the highest number of overdoses with 96, and Charleston County following behind with 74 cases in May.
Aiken County's suspected overdose numbers in May are almost triple those reported from pre-COVID February with 16 suspected overdoses.
Data is already showing 21 possible overdoses in Aiken County for the month of June, but the full number has not been produced yet, Vance said.
The overall number of overdoses in Aiken County could be incomplete as cases move across the Savannah River.
While the root cause of an increase in opioid overdoses is often too complicated to determine, an increase in disruptions in care could be a major factor for an increase in relapses and overdoses nationwide.
The state's increase in overdoses follows a variety of stressors brought on by the pandemic including isolation, depression and thousands filing for unemployment.
"If you’re compiling all of these factors, and it’s unimaginable the impact it can have on someone," Vance said. "There are national stories about people who have been sober for years who have relapsed during this time because of outside stressors that we don’t normally have to deal with but they’re amplified right now because of the pandemic situation."
Prior to the onset of the pandemic, the Aiken Center was in the process of improving its services, said Executive Director Margaret Key.
The center created a new Prevention and Public Education Team aimed at spreading public awareness about substance abuse and providing services within the community.
Moving through the pandemic, the center has had to shift more to virtual outreach through Facebook and distributing Narcan, a medication that reverses the effects of an opioid overdose, through curbside events and home deliveries.
The center has distributed 92 units of Narcan since March 1 and continues to offer the medication for free onsite.
Drug return boxes in the Aiken County Sheriff's Office and the North Augusta Department of Public Safety have filled in for drug take-back events which have been canceled due to the coronavirus.
As the Aiken Center's services adapt to the ongoing pandemic, Key remains hopeful.
"We’re doing better everyday at that person-centered care," Key said. "We’ve got a long way to go, but we know where we’re headed. It’s going to be a place here virtually and physically. A place with lots of hope for people."
For more information about the Aiken Center's services, visit https://aikencenter.org/.