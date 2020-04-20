An Aiken County Public School District employee has tested positive for coronavirus.
The employee last worked April 2 and began experiencing symptoms April 15, according to an email sent Monday from the school district.
No further details were announced.
"In following CDC guidelines, anyone who had been in direct contact with the patient within 48 hours of the onset of coronavirus symptoms (April 15) has been asked to self-quarantine," the email reads. "Likewise, any employees potentially exposed would be notified individually."
No changes have been recommended for the district's nutritional service plan. All sites will continue food assembly and will proceed normally, according to the district.
All sites will continue with food assembly on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays preparing grab-and-go meals for pickup at all school campuses and delivery along bus routes on those days, according to the email.
The first shipment of reusable face masks was distributed to employees on Monday and will be worn by all employees involved with food preparation and distribution.
"Please keep this member of our Aiken County Public School family battling coronavirus in your thoughts and be assured that we will continue to do our very best to ensure the continued health of our staff, students and families throughout these challenging times," the email reads.