Aiken County Public School District students will be dismissed from school three hours early March 18, as the district aims to prepare teachers and other staffers for what it's calling "distance learning," should it become needed.
The novel coronavirus-driven decision was announced Saturday on the school district's website, among other places. Superintendent King Laurence delivered a shorter version of the message via automated phone call.
"While we have received no directive to close schools or recommendations from the governor or public health officials to do so at this time, as we mentioned last week, we are proactively planning and preparing for distance learning and nutritional services so that we are able to continue educating and ensuring healthy nutrition for the children of our community throughout a school closure, should that ultimately be necessary," the lengthy online message reads.
As of Saturday afternoon, there were 19 total novel coronavirus cases in South Carolina. None are in Aiken County. Neighboring Georgia has far more cases – 66 confirmed as of noon Saturday. One person in the Peach State has died.
S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster on Friday declared a state of emergency because of the coronavirus threat. President Donald Trump announced a national emergency the same day.
"Our top priorities remain preventing the spread of the disease and protecting the public health," Dr. Linda Bell, an epidemiologist for the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control, said in a statement Saturday. "This includes working to control spread and measures that best protect all individuals."
The Aiken County school district has, prior to Saturday, implemented a disinfectant schedule, suspended athletic events and postponed field trips as well as non-essential professional travel outside of the county.
"None of these precautionary measures, particularly those that have disappointed and caused concern for our students and their families, have been easily decided," the school district said Saturday, "or without thoughtful discussion and collaboration among district and school staff and leadership, as well as state officials."