Aiken County Public Schools, in considering alternative ways to celebrate the class of 2020 during this pandemic, surveyed the graduating seniors, their families and friends to collect input and ideas. More than 2,000 individuals provided feedback.
Many of those surveyed suggested an option for each high school to hold ceremonies in its football stadium with strict social distancing protocols in place, limited guests and livestreaming capabilities.
In discussion with high school principals, the school district believes that suggestion to be the best option to celebrate this year’s graduates while protecting their safety, said Aiken County Public Schools Superintendent King Laurence in a news release.
All high schools will host graduation ceremonies in their own football stadiums at 10 a.m. on the previously designated dates of June 4 and 5, Laurence said in the release.
Due to COVID-19, additional precautions will be implemented and strictly enforced, Laurence said. In an effort to ensure social distancing and meet the recommended guidelines, each graduate will receive two tickets and tickets will be required for admittance into the stadiums, Laurence said. All ceremonies will also be livestreamed and recorded.