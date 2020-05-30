Primary elections in South Carolina are set for June 9, with polls open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
In Aiken County, specifically, there are several competitive Republican races – county, state and federal – but no Democratic ones.
The Republican ballot will include two advisory questions:
- Do you support giving voters the right to register to vote with the political party of their choice?
- Should candidates for public office be limited to having their names listed only once on a ballot for any office in each general election (rather than current law, which allows their name to appear multiple times by representing multiple political parties for the same office)?
The first question, if a majority vote "yes," could be used by the Republican Party to push for a requirement to register with a political party in order to vote in primaries.
The latter is in reference to so-called fusion voting, when more than one political party supports a common candidate. Only a few states, including the Palmetto State, allow fusion voting, which proponents argue boosts minor-party power and efficacy.
The results of the ballot questions are not binding.
Voting absentee
Any eligible South Carolina voter can request an absentee ballot for the June primaries, a change driven by the novel coronavirus crisis.
As of May 28, more than 4,500 Aiken County residents had requested absentee ballots, state data shows. Nearly 190,000 requests had been filed statewide.
An absentee ballot application can be found online (scvotes.org) or can be requested from the Aiken County elections board: in person, at 1930 University Parkway, by phone, at 803-642-2028, or via email, mail or fax.
Absentee voting in person is open until 5 p.m. June 8. ID rules apply.
If voting absentee by mail, an application must be submitted by June 5, either by mail, email, fax, or personal delivery, according to the S.C. Election Commission.
Once a voter receives his or her absentee ballot and follows the voting instructions, the ballot must be returned to the county office by June 9, Election Day. Ballots must be received by 7 p.m. on Election Day, said a spokesperson with the Aiken County elections office.
Ballots can be turned in personally, by mail or via proxy with authorization.
"Election officials will accept and count all absentee ballots regardless of whether the envelope contains a witness signature, if otherwise valid," the state commission said in a statement.
Absentee ballots will be counted as usual, according to Cynthia Holland, the Aiken County registration and elections director. County officials may begin opening absentee-by-mail envelopes at 9 a.m. June 8.
The candidates
Ahead and in anticipation of June 9, the Aiken Standard reached out to the candidates and their campaigns in contested races and asked them to answer one question: What makes you the best choice for the elected position?
Their respective answers are provided below. Some are edited for grammar, spelling and length.
U.S. Senate
Sen. Lindsey Graham, incumbent: Now more than ever before, South Carolina needs a senator with a proven track record of success to help rebuild our nation after the COVID-19 pandemic.
My South Carolina values, middle class upbringing, service in Congress and career in the military have provided me such a background. Our country cannot afford to move backward after all we have achieved these last four years, so I will continue to work with President Trump to enact our shared conservative agenda. We must not allow Democrats to force their socialist agenda on America, so it is critical that Republicans maintain control of the U.S. Senate.
I am proud of my record of cutting taxes and regulations, defending life, standing up for men and women in uniform, and confirming a record number of conservative judges as chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee. I'm a conservative leader who gets things done, so I ask for the support of voters in the upcoming Republican Primary on Tuesday, June 9.
Duke Buckner: My experience as a public school English teacher, newspaper editor, business owner, city councilman and practicing attorney in South Carolina has given me certain skills that I believe make me the best candidate to be South Carolina's next U.S. senator.
These skills include, but are not limited to, the following: planning and implementation, collaboration, interpersonal, communication, persuasive, legal analysis, negotiating, listening, compassion, fortitude and vision.
Outside of the incumbent, I am the only candidate that was born and raised in South Carolina. I also graduated from high school and college in South Carolina. In addition, I am the only candidate besides Sen. Graham that has held public office. In 2009, I was elected to the Walterboro City Council. Most importantly, I am a born again believer in Jesus Christ.
South Carolina has been my home since 1972. I understand its people and our way of life. I will go to Washington, D.C., to represent and fight for the conservative values and beliefs we share as South Carolinians.
Joe Reynolds: Did not respond by deadline.
Michael LaPierre: Michael J. LaPierre is a former business executive who has benefited from some extraordinary life experiences. He had the privilege over a 32-year business career to work with top tier companies spanning a range from Fortune 50 to Fortune 500 organizations.
As a leader, LaPierre has lived a well-balanced life. Mike is a former professional baseball player, farmer and entrepreneur. He is a Brown University graduate (double major: political science and business) who earned his MBA from Clemson University with a 4.0 GPA. He resides with his wife of 35 years in Pickens, South Carolina. Mike and Calie have three adult children and four grandchildren.
Mike supports term limits, will donate a majority of his salary to charity and believes in bringing a statesman-like approach to the office of U.S. Senate. From a policy perspective, LaPierre believes in limited government, pro-life, religious freedom, pro-gun, strong military, protecting human rights and securing our borders while supporting causes of freedom and liberty that protect our national interests. He is also an ardent defender of our Constitution (traditional and originalist interpretation) and Bill of Rights.
U.S. House, 2nd Congressional District
Rep. Joe Wilson, incumbent: Politicians say a lot of things, and they make a lot of promises they can't keep. However, I have always focused on actions and results – not rhetoric.
To support our service members and their families, I recently spearheaded the effort to eliminate the "Widow's Tax," helping families of service members who gave their lives serving our nation.
As a veteran and the father of four sons who have all served, I understand the sacrifices made by service members and their families. As a ranking member of the Armed Services Committee in the U.S. House, I have been on the front lines supporting veterans, keeping our nation safe and ensuring our South Carolina bases are adequately funded.
While House Democrats opposed tax cuts for hardworking Americans and job-creating businesses, I fought to pass them.
As a result, before COVID-19, South Carolina achieved one of the lowest unemployment rates in the nation and in no uncertain terms, our nation saw one of the greatest stretches of job growth ever.
Experience matters and results matter. Constituents matter – that's why I have always made myself available to answer your call and serve you.
Michael Bishop: Did not respond by deadline.
S.C. Senate District 25
Sen. Shane Massey, incumbent: Did not respond by deadline.
Susan Swanson: In 1980 I received a B.A. in Psychology from USC Aiken. In 1985, I received a M. Ed. Education School Counseling from USC Columbia.
I have been the executive director of Augusta Care Pregnancy Center since 1983, which is a pro-life Christian ministry. I have been able to expose the work of CSRA Planned Parenthood and have been able to get them removed from our local schools.
In the Aiken County area, I have observed, through my counseling with women, the very serious problems with domestic violence and sex trafficking. In helping the women, I have witnessed the pitfalls of our court system.
I am running for S.C. Senate because I have watched the Senate become less responsive to pro-life issues and the needs of women in S.C. As your elected senator, I plan to pass the S.C. Personhood Bill. I plan to provide funding to stop domestic violence.
I plan to change the way S.C. judges are chosen and fight for the taxpayers and underserved.
S.C. Senate District 26
Chris Smith: Over the past four years I have discovered that as a Conservative Constitutional Christian that I (we) no longer have representation in the Senate.
With the abortion issue, the Second Amendment under attack (Red Flag Law), the SCE&G debacle and the gas tax fiasco, it's time we had someone that will fight for us and be our voice in the Senate.
I have been serving the good people of this region for 25 years through Promise Keepers as the state director, the Tony Evans Crusade, and for the past 12 years as the regional coordinator for the National Day of Prayer.
I'm retired from American Airlines and am now a licensed real estate broker and residential builder.
The top issues are ending abortion in this state. Addressing the problem, not the symptom, and improving education and taking care of our teachers. Stop the wasting of our tax dollars. Accountability in our government. Get our roads and bridges fixed and then maintained.
Let's Make Senate 26 Great Again.
Perry Finch: I am a conservative Republican that believes in the Constitution and equal justice under the law.
I am not running for this office for power or money. I am running because my goal in life is to leave this place better than I found it for our children and grand children. After all, isn't that what most of us want?
If elected, I will fight every day for you and our conservative values.
S.C. House District 81
Rep. Bart Blackwell, incumbent: I have honorably and successfully served the residents of District 81 in the S.C. House since 2016.
I have helped countless numbers of constituents navigate state government and find solutions to their problems. I have established a pro-business, pro-life, conservative voting record to include protection of our Second Amendment rights, and have sponsored and co-sponsored legislation aimed at reforming state government and improving the lives of my constituents.
I am an experienced manufacturing professional with nearly three decades of experience and have successfully owned and operated B&S Machine Tool for over 20 years.
After graduating cum laude from the College of Charleston with a B.S. degree in economics, I began my life of service with the U.S. Air Force as an officer and aviator, completing my six-year tour of active duty as a captain and with an M.S. degree in Systems Management from the University of Southern California.
I feel my education, work experience, military background and record of service to my community makes me uniquely qualified to represent the residents of District 81 in the S.C. House.
Robert Williams: I have studied the great men who framed and ratified our Constitution. I firmly believe in their principles of personal freedom and limited government.
I am in favor of low taxes because people deserve to keep the fruits of their labor. Every time taxes are raised, citizens are working less for themselves and more for the government. We need to eliminate government waste and excess.
I have served with the Army National Guard as a paralegal for five years, which has been instrumental at teaching me how to research the laws governing our military. In 2017, I started a home inspection business. It taught me invaluable lessons regarding owning and operating a successful business as well as the struggles business owners face.
I resolve to eliminate and reduce overburdensome government rules and regulations. At every opportunity I will promote the rights and well-being of the people of our state. My one desire, in running for office, is to preserve for our descendants the sacred rights and liberties that our ancestors fought, bled and died for.
Aiken County Council, District 3
Danny Feagin, incumbent: The question has been asked what makes you the best candidate for the Aiken County Council District 3 seat.
My answer to this is that this is my home. I have lived here all my life and love this area.
I have worked for the people in municipal government and now in county government.
My passion is to listen to the concerns of the people and work to resolve whatever the concern might be.
I worked in Beech Island for 38 years for Kimberly-Clark and I built a successful business in this area.
I have the experience that it takes to do the job. I love serving the people in this area. If reelected I will continue to work hard for the people.
Don Turno: I am a native of Aiken County and have lived in District 3 for over 25 years.
I am a graduate of USC, Oklahoma State University and the University of Maryland and have a Master of Business Administration (degree).
I currently work at the Savannah River Site as a manager where I manage eight groups and a budget of over $25 million.
I have represented a constituency of close to 100,000 members.
This has allowed me to understand how Aiken County government works. I know the wants and needs from the grassroots level to top management.
I pledge to bring a conservative, business-like approach to problem solving in Aiken County. I will use my experience as a manager, local business owner and native resident to solve the critical problems facing our county.
District 3 is one of the fastest growing districts in the county that needs real forward-thinking leadership to get ahead of a multitude of issues a growing community faces.
I believe that I have the knowledge, experience and commitment it takes to be the next council member for District 3.
Register of Mesne Conveyance
Judith V. Warner, incumbent: I am the best candidate for RMC because of the knowledge and experience I have gained working in this position.
As your RMC, our office has made many improvements to modernize, and we continue to serve the citizens of Aiken County with the highest standard of service.
Thanks to the hard work and dedication of our seven staff members, the Aiken County RMC office is one of the most efficient and modern Register's offices in South Carolina.
I am proud that we have achieved the goals outlined in my previous campaigns.
We have successfully made the majority of the recorded documents available online.
Another goal that we have achieved is the ability to electronically record documents in the RMC office.
As your RMC, I will always strive to improve the office and service to our citizens. The citizens of Aiken County entrusted me with the responsibility of the RMC for the past 24 years.
I will always serve the citizens of Aiken County with integrity, dedication and leadership.
I humbly ask for your vote in the June 9 Republican primary.
Thomas Baker: I am a graduate of Clemson University with a Bachelor of Science in marketing and a minor in Health Science. I have served my family, church and community in many leadership roles over the years.
My belief that every interaction is an opportunity to provide top-notch service and to raise expectations will continue to be applied while serving the citizens of Aiken County as the Register of Mesne Conveyance (RMC) also known as Register of Deeds (ROD).
I have served my family, church and community by coaching youth soccer, being Cub Scout Master and serving as Chairman of Knights of Columbus Council #3684’s Columbus Hope Foundation (CHF.)
I have been elected and served as either executive committeeman or president of my local Republican precinct consistently since 2002.
I served locally by being elected as secretary and vice chairman of the Aiken County Republican Party and currently serve as the rules committee chairman for ACRP.
As the ROD, I will implement applicable technology and services that are beneficial to our customers and staff while sustaining a balanced budget.
I ask for your vote on June 9.
Aiken County Sheriff
Sheriff Michael Hunt, incumbent: During my time as sheriff, the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office has stood beside, served and protected Aiken County citizens through a catastrophic train wreck, ice storms, tornados, floods, hurricanes, forest fires and even a pandemic.
I am passionate about protecting and serving Aiken County, whether it be through times of natural disaster or through the daily trials we encounter.
I have cried with you in moments of pain, laughed with you in moments of joy, comforted you in times of loss and celebrated with you during times of happiness. I have tirelessly pursued justice and have extended a hand to help those in need.
Quite frankly, I am running for reelection because I am not done doing all of those things. I am still passionate about protecting and serving the citizens of Aiken County.
I believe I am the only candidate in this race that has the experience, expertise and knowledge to lead this agency through the various challenges we face, and I would appreciate your vote on June 9.
Jarrod Goldman: I’m a fourth generation Aiken Countian. I've been Salley’s police chief for five years and have a degree from Columbia College.
I’ve attended law enforcement leadership schools like the FBI’s Command College and the S.C. Criminal Justice Academy’s executive leadership course.
Qualified leadership is needed because Aiken County ranks in our state’s top 10 for murders, sexual assaults and property crimes. If someone was performing that badly where you work, how long would they last?
I’ll lead us in a new direction. My plan includes:
- Taking politics out of public service.
- Guaranteeing public safety isn’t influenced by who you are or where you live.
- Having more deputies patrolling more areas.
- Increasing morale by listening to deputies’ concerns.
- Overhauling the narcotics division.
- Implementing resident deputies.
- I’ll proudly help President Trump deport illegal immigrants while staunchly defending your right to own guns.
I’d be honored to serve you as your next sheriff.
Solicitor Circuit 2
Bill Weeks: I have tried more cases than anyone in the Second Circuit of Aiken, Barnwell and Bamberg counties.
I have been the lead prosecutor for the last three solicitors in this circuit for 25 years.
I have convicted many murderers, drug dealers, robbers, burglars and sex offenders during my time as the senior deputy solicitor.
Being solicitor requires more than trying cases. The solicitor manages four offices, three counties and 48 employees.
I have decades of experience in running this agency.
Making employment decisions, collaborating with County Councils to manage our budget and working with our statewide court administration and judges to schedule and run terms of court are just some of the many administrative duties that I have performed for 25 years, all while maintaining a full caseload in the courtroom.
That experience is critical in order to effectively represent the citizens of the Second Circuit as solicitor.
R. Jackson Cooper: I bring conservative leadership and a fresh start to the Solicitor's Office.
As an assistant solicitor, I aggressively prosecuted drug trafficking and violent crimes.
That will continue under my administration, as well as the development of a Career Criminal Task Force, which will work with law enforcement to identify and prosecute repeat offenders.
We have to try cases consistently in all three counties and be willing to recommend tough sentences when it's due.
I have a three step plan to implement in the Second Judicial Circuit:
1. Develop a Career Criminal Task Force which will consist of attorneys routinely working with law enforcement to identify repeat offenders, develop cases against them and prosecute those cases to the greatest extent possible.
2. Aggressively target and prosecute drug trafficking.
3. Clean the docket by moving cases faster, trying cases more frequently and seeking justice for victims.