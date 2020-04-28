Offices at the Aiken County Government Center have reopened to the public, but access is being “restricted and carefully controlled” because of the continuing coronavirus pandemic, according to a press release issued by County Administrator Clay Killian on Tuesday.
The release encourages the public to continue conducting business with the county through online portals, telephone calls and the use of the drop boxes and the drive thru window at Aiken County Government Center.
Public access to the Government Center is through the rear entrance only.
Code Enforcement officers and other county employees are staffing that area and monitoring the number of individuals in the Government Center at any given time.
Before coming to the facility, residents should call ahead to ensure they have everything they need to avoid having to make an additional trip, the release stated.
Wait times will vary depending upon the number of people seeking entry.
The release recommends that those entering the Government Center “wear a proper face mask.”
Anyone experiencing symptoms of the flu or a severe cold should not try to conduct business with the county in person, the release states.
Access will be denied to those who have symptoms that cause concern.
Only one member of a family or group is allowed to enter the Government Center.
The Register of Mesne Conveyance Office is allotting blocks of time in two-hour increments to researchers needing access. They must call 803-642-2072 to schedule an appointment.
Only one person from a firm or practice at a time is allowed to visit.
The Aiken County Veterans Affairs Office is operating by appointment only. Veterans seeking service should call 803-642-1545.
If there is no answer, “leave a message and someone will get back with you to schedule a visit,” the release states.
The Treasurer’s Office will accept cash and credit card payments at the drive thru window. Checks should be placed in the drop box on the drive thru island or mailed to Aiken County Treasurer, P.O. Box 636, Aiken, S.C. 29802.
Credit card payments can be handled online at aikencountysc.gov/Tegov2 or by calling 833-640-8732.
For all other questions, call 803-642-2092.
Vehicle registration stickers, receipts or other documentation will be mailed as soon as they are processed.
Current vehicle registrations are valid through the end of June.
The Government Center is at 1930 University Parkway in Aiken.
The Aiken County Judicial Center also is open, but for very limited purposes. People should call the office or department they need to do business with prior to visiting the courthouse, according to the release.
The Aiken County Animal Shelter remains closed to the public, but anyone interested in adopting or fostering a dog or cat should call 803-642-1537 to schedule a visit.
In addition, all county parks and recreation facilities remain closed, with the exception of walking tracks and trails.
Magistrates’ offices are open, but anyone needing to conduct business should call ahead or follow the instructions posted on the door of the office they need to visit.
For more information about county operations, visit aikencountysc.gov/Notices/ACGNotice.php.