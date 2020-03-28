South Carolina Department of Health and Environment Control announced Saturday one new confirmed case of COVID-19 in Aiken County, bringing the total for the county to seven.
Those seven are out of 660 statewide. COVID-19 is now in 40 of the state’s 46 counties.
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced 121 new cases in a release Saturday. The agency also announced that there have been two additional deaths related to the coronavirus. Both of those people were elderly and had underlying health conditions. One lived in Richland County, the other in Horry County.
South Carolina has reported a total of 15 deaths from the pandemic.
“Our sincere sympathies are with the family and friends of these individuals as well as the family and friends of everyone who has lost someone to this disease,” said Dr. Brannon Traxler, DHEC physician, in the press release.
“Having to report two additional deaths today is a critical reminder of how serious this situation is and how we all have a responsibility to protect ourselves and our communities from the spread of COVID-19.”
DHEC stated in the release that the high number of additional cases announced Saturday is due to “reporting cases from a backlog that had developed at DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory due to a nationwide shortage in the chemicals required for performing testing.”
People around the United States are dealing with COVID-19, and across the river in Georgia there have been a total of 2,366 cases. Sixty-nine people in Georgia have died. In Georgia’s Richmond County, which comprises much of the Augusta area, there have been 12 confirmed cases.
University Hospital confirmed Saturday that the hospital has seen one death from the disease.
“We have a patient who passed away last week who we had reason to suspect could possibly have COVID-19, so a specimen was collected and sent away for testing. They passed away last week and today we received results that their test was positive,” said Rebecca Sylvester, hospital spokesperson.
Sylvester said the patient was cared for with all precautions of having COVID-19 in order to protect the patient and staff.