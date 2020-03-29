Aiken County now has nine confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.
A Sunday afternoon release from the agency announced 113 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 in South Carolina, bringing the statewide total to 774. A second case was announced in Edgefield County as well.
The health department also announced the death of person from Horry County related to COVID-19. The total number of deaths in the state from the disease is now 16. That person was an elderly person with an underlying health condition, according to the release.
“Today’s announcement is a solemn reminder of how serious this disease is. It has challenged us as individuals and as a state and it has taken the lives of our neighbors and loved ones,” said Dr. Jonathan Knoche, DHEC physician, in the press release. “We’re all in this together, and it is incumbent upon all of us to take action to stop the spread of COVID-19. If you can, we encourage you to please stay home and limit your close contact with others.”
In neighboring Georgia, there have been a total of 2,651 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 12 in Richmond County, 12 in Columbia County and four in Burke County.
Augusta University Health has had 64 positive cases of the disease as of Sunday morning, according to its website, with 1,209 negative cases.
COVID-19 is the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
"All South Carolinians are encouraged to stay home and minimize contact with people outside their households to prevent the spread of the disease," states the DHEC press release.
"Everyone is encouraged to monitor themselves for symptoms, practice social distancing, avoid touching frequently touched items, and regularly wash their hands."