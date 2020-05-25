In recognition of National Skilled Nursing Care Week, formerly known as National Nursing Home Week, the Aiken County Branch of the NAACP sponsored lunches for Pruitt Health North Augusta and Pruitt Health Aiken.
Eighty lunches from Honey Baked Ham in Aiken were delivered for the day staff at the two centers. Lunches were delivered to the North Augusta Facility and to the Aiken Facility.
NAACP Adult Branch and Youth Council members were present to express their appreciation for the staff at both locations.
"These are the front line workers who care for our family and loved ones," said Aiken County NAACP Branch President Eugene White. "We thought it more than appropriate that we demonstrate some care for them.
"Statistics indicate that one in three deaths from the COVID-19 crisis have come from nursing home residents or staff," he continued. "Nursing home workers show up daily while often being asked to do more with less. We thank them and appreciate their brave efforts."
National Skilled Nursing Care Center Week has been held annually since 1967. It always begins on Mother’s Day and occurred from May 10-16 this year.
The NAACP is the nation's largest and oldest civil rights advocacy organization. The Aiken County Branch was established in 1918.