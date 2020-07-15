A record-breaking number of new coronavirus cases – 73 – were confirmed in Aiken County on Wednesday, according to state health authorities.
Statewide, the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control confirmed 1,850 new COVID-19 cases, including three cases in Barnwell County and six cases in Edgefield County.
University Health Care System announced Wednesday that a no-visitation policy due to an "unprecedented" surge in COVID-19 cases, which is "stressing" their capacity to care for all patients, is going into effect.
Visitations will only be allowed in special circumstances, such as end-of-life situations - with restrictions.
The announcement comes one day after Aiken Regional Medical Centers implemented a no-visitation policy with some exceptions.
A total of 62,071 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in South Carolina as of July 15, including 870 cases in Aiken County.
S.C. DHEC has confirmed 984 coronavirus-related deaths in the state, including 12 in Aiken County.
The majority of the state's cases continue to occur in residents aged 21-30 years old. This age group accounts for more than one in five of the state's cases, though the majority of deaths continue to be seen in victims 80 years old and older.
No new coronavirus-related deaths were confirmed in the state Wednesday, though S.C. DHEC said five new probable deaths were reported July 15. A total of 14 probable deaths are being investigated by the agency.
As of July 15, there are 1,560 people hospitalized across the state for coronavirus-related issues, according to S.C. DHEC, of which 206 are on ventilators. Almost 3,000 hospital beds are available across the state, including 68 hospital beds in Aiken County.
Almost 22% of the total test results announced Wednesday were positive for coronavirus, according to S.C. DHEC.
Aiken Regional Medical Centers announced Wednesday it has confirmed 285 cases of COVID-19 in Aiken County and six deaths.