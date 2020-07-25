South Carolina health officials on Saturday announced 1,368 new coronavirus cases and 74 virus-related deaths — a record high — had been confirmed, bringing the respective statewide tallies to 79,674 and 1,412.
The latest figures include 33 new cases and one death, an elderly person earlier this month, recorded in Aiken County.
More than 1,100 instances of COVID-19, the disease caused by the highly contagious virus, have been confirmed in Aiken County to date. Fewer cases and deaths have been confirmed in neighboring Edgefield and Barnwell counties.
As of Friday afternoon, 183 total cases had been confirmed among the Savannah River Site's thousands-strong workforce. A minority were considered active.
Zip codes 29841 (the North Augusta area), 29801 (the northern Aiken, Vaucluse and Montmorenci area) and 29803 (the southern Aiken and New Ellenton area) lead Aiken County in the number of cases.
The Wife Saver restaurant in North Augusta on Friday said it was temporarily closing because employees had been exposed to the coronavirus. Staff was being tested, according to the restaurant's Facebook page.
Aiken County is currently experiencing an increased incidence rate of COVID-19, according to data from the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control, which has tracked the pandemic and provided public-health information.
A little more than 7,200 tests were reported to DHEC on Friday; 19% were positive. The statewide test positivity rate on Thursday was just shy of 22%. The day before that, nearly 21%.
More than 690,000 tests — including antibody — have been conducted in South Carolina.
Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever or chills, a cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, and muscle or body aches.