Curbside pickup is not just for restaurants anymore.
Libraries within the Aiken, Bamberg, Barnwell and Edgefield Regional Library System now offer a curbside service for books and other materials.
The practice is mirroring that of other library systems across the state and country, said Mary Jo Dawson, director of the ABBE Regional Library System. The curbside pickup is just one service they are offering to keep library services available for the public during the coronavirus pandemic.
"We're trying to fill the gap we created when we closed our doors," Dawson said. "We are always challenged at ABBE because we have 13 libraries, and it's always difficult to find a one-size-fits-all solution when we're developing a procedure."
The Aiken County Public Library additionally allows patrons to access WiFi from its parking lot 24/7, and has recently put an emphasis on its online resources that patrons can access for free.
The libraries are expected to try to reopen in early June, but operations will not immediately return to normal.
Libraries, depending on their size, will only allow five to 10 patrons inside at a time with a one-hour max browsing time, and operation hours will be cut back in order to allow staff proper clean-up time. Libraries will be closed on Saturdays, as well.
"We will allow people to browse and select their materials, but it's going to be more of a grab-and-go," Dawson said.
The ABBE outreach van has been temporarily suspended due to outside facilities being closed to visitors, and summer reading programs will be virtual this year.
To access the curbside pickup service, call (803) 642-2020 or pick out materials at the library's catalog service.
After placing materials on hold, library staff will call to let patrons know when their requests are ready.
Patrons should arrive at the library parking lot between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday to pick up materials and call the library to let them know they have arrived.
For updates, visit the Aiken County Library Facebook page or online at abbe-lib.org.