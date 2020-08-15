Aiken County Public Schools are holding LEAP Week for elementary and middle school students starting Monday.
LEAP stands for "Learn, Evaluate, Analyze and Prepare." Running from Aug. 17 to Aug. 21, schools will prepare students and staff for the new school year.
The LEAP week activities and schedules may differ between schools. According to the school district website, the LEAP week activities might include, but are not limited, to the following:
• Revisiting prior content and skills.
• Diagnostic activities.
• Data analysis.
• Social and emotional preparation.
• Review of Individual Education Programs (IEPs).
• Establishing routines and procedures.
• Professional development for faculty and staff.
For parents who haven't been contacted about their school's LEAP week schedule, the school district website recommends visiting their school's website and social media outlets. There may also be upcoming messaging through robocall messages and emails, according to the district website.
The 2020-2021 school year begins Aug. 31 in Aiken County Public Schools. For updates and messages about what to expect this year, visit the school district website at www.acpsd.net.