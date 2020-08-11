Aiken County has one of the lowest rates of COVID-19 testing performed per 1,000 people in the state, according to new data released by state health authorities.
A wide range of county-specific coronavirus data was published online by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control on Tuesday as part of the agency's efforts to provide a localized look at the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on South Carolina communities.
The new data dashboard, which was developed by DHEC’s data analysts, GIS specialists and epidemiologists, reveals a breakdown of testing, hospitalization, cases and death information as it pertains to COVID-19 on the local level.
It also reveals that Aiken County – which currently has the lowest rate of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state – also has the second-lowest rate of coronavirus testing of all South Carolina counties, with 87.5 per 1,000 people being tested for COVID-19.
Only Cherokee County, with a testing rate of 78.9 per 1,000 people, has a lower coronavirus testing rate, according to the data.
The new dashboard, located on DHEC's website, will be updated regularly with COVID-19 data collected by the agency. The data currently includes Tuesdays numbers; 928 new cases and 45 coronavirus-related deaths. One of the deaths was an elderly victim from Aiken County, and 25 of the new cases were in Aiken County.
The dashboard's publication was fast-tracked, according to DHEC officials.
“In what could traditionally take a year or more to develop, our public health and data specialists have built in months an in-depth and interactive online resource for public use that gives a breakdown of demographics, testing, hospitalizations and more for all 46 counties,” said Dr. Joan Duwve, DHEC public health director, in a press release.
Some of the Aiken County data reflects trends occurring at the state level; the majority of COVID-19 cases have been diagnosed in young adults aged 21-30, while the majority of deaths are occurring in elderly victims over the age of 80. More women have been diagnosed with COVID-19 than men, but significantly more men than women are reported to die from coronavirus-related issues.
Black patients are also disproportionately impacted compared to white patients; almost as many Black patients (55) have been hospitalized as white patients (60) despite Black patients accounting for far fewer COVID-19 cases.
The dashboard includes some of the following statistics for Aiken County:
• 14,944 COVID-19 tests have been performed.
• Almost 14% of the county's total cases have been positive for COVID-19.
• 41% of patients hospitalized for COVID-19 were under the age of 51.
• Fewer than 10% of COVID-19 patients were hospitalized at the time of illness.
• Zip code 29801 has the most confirmed cases (about 400) followed by zip code 29841 (385 cases).