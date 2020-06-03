As Aiken resumes most of its pre-pandemic operations, the Aiken County Habitat for Humanity will try to do the same.
Several projects, including the organizations on-going Women's Build, were postponed in March due to the coronavirus, and will remain on hold until volunteers are able to work together without the risk of contamination, said Shawn Risher, executive director of Aiken County Habitat for Humanity.
"We'll continue servicing the community the best we can, but right now it's too early to determine any long-term impact from all this," Risher said.
The Aiken branch of Habitat for Humanity is a nonprofit housing organization working to build and improve homes in partnership with individuals and families in need.
The bulk of the organization's projects are performed by volunteers, the majority of which are elderly, said Judy Sennett, Aiken County Habitat for Humanity co-chair of the Women Build Committee, and will need to be careful when projects do resume due to being more susceptible to the virus.
"Even if [volunteers] are anxious to come back, we need to be mindful of those people ... so we don't expose them," Sennett said.
Local branches in Aiken and Augusta were able to reopen their ReStore thrift stores May 26 with social distancing in mind.
Reopening day mirrored safety measures other stores around Aiken have tried, including limiting the number of people allowed in the store at a time.
During the store's closure, donations were turned away, and now donation pickups are being highly monitored and spread out to prevent contamination, though donations may still be dropped off at the store.
"Now, we're doing a limited pickup schedule and only picking up in a garage or a driveway," Risher said. "Everything is disinfected when it comes in."
ReStore was able to pay employees during the closure, but the lack of profit coming into the store has caused a small financial strain, Risher said.
"We don't have funds coming in from our ReStore, [which is] one of the main funding streams for our overall budget," Risher said. "Opening up will help tremendously."
The Aiken Habitat for Humanity ReStore thrift shop is located at 1026 Park Ave. S.E. and is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.