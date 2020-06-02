GRANITEVILLE — Another kid-friendly remedy for cabin fever is in place this week, with the reopening of the water park at the Aiken County Family YMCA, on Trolley Line Road.
"We've got lap swim by reservation only, 7 a.m. to 10 a.m.," said Jessica Bacon, associate executive of the local branch. "Our summer camp swims from 10 (a.m.) to 12, so we keep the members out ... Our key is to keep our summer camp kids safe, and expose them to the least amount of people ... possible."
Afternoons on weekdays mean open swim – noon to 7 p.m. "We're keeping a head count and trying to keep everyone at a safe distance, wiping down tables, chairs, and any contact surfaces, as people come and go."
She also pointed out "family pods" – arrangements of a few chairs (including some with a umbrella), with social distancing in mind. "We're trying to encourage and enforce folks to stay 6 feet apart."
The current configuration also has two lap lanes (for swimming laps) in the middle of the pool, with the idea of allowing more "open swim" space along both sides, so people who prefer to stay near steps or a ladder can have that option.
The Mayo Clinic has touched on the topic of swimming pools and related facilities, with regard to the coronavirus' spread.
The report notes, "There's no evidence that the virus that causes COVID-19 spreads through swimming pools, hot tubs and water playgrounds. Still, it's a good idea to keep physical distance between you and people you don't live with – at least 6 feet ... if you can – when you're at a public pool or water park. Set the face mask aside when you're in the water, as a wet mask makes breathing difficult. But wear a face mask when you're not in the water to help minimize the potential for virus spread. Stay home if you're feeling ill."
The YMCA's mission, as stated on its website, is "to serve individuals and families in the CSRA through programs designed to build healthy spirit, mind and body, reflecting the values of the Judeo-Christian tradition while maintaining respect for all people."
The local facility is at 621 Trolley Line Road, between USC Aiken and Graniteville.
Monthly fees range from $36 to $138, depending on such factors as age and the number of people attached to one membership. Details on membership plans and programs are available at 803-349-8080.