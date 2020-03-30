Aiken County has extended the closure of its facilities to the public though April 17 because of concerns about the coronavirus pandemic, according to a press release from County Administrator Clay Killian issued Monday.
Included in the closure are all county parks and recreation facilities.
According to the release, residents are urged to continue conducting business with the county by telephone, email, U.S. Mail and online as much as possible.
County employees are still working and are assisting people with their needs, but they are not doing so on an in-person basis.
For specific information about county departments, visit aikencountysc.gov.
Anyone with questions about how to conduct business with a county department can call 803-642-1500.
If conditions improve and warrant an earlier reopening of facilities to the public, the building access ban will be lifted, the release states.