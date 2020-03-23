The Aiken County Parks, Recreation and Tourism Department has expanded the closures of its facilities, according to a news release issued by Aiken County Administrator Clay Killian on Monday afternoon.
Previously the indoor facilities at the Recreation Center in Graniteville, the Aiken County Visitors’ Center, Boyd Pond Park, Harrison-Caver Park, Listine Gunter Courtney Senior Center and Roy Warner Park were closed, but playgrounds and other outdoor facilities were left open for leisure use.
Now the closure extends to the playgrounds, ball fields, basketball courts and other outdoor gathering places because of concerns about the novel coronavirus.
The purpose for the closure is to limit places for people to gather in large numbers, the release stated.
Parks, Recreation and Tourism Department staff noticed that a great many of the county’s facilities were being used by a rather large number of people, according to the release. While the county normally encourages that activity, those types of activities should be avoided during the current health crisis.
Recognizing children are out of school and need activities to fill their day, the county feels it is prudent and necessary to fully close all county parks to all visitors. One exception is the various walking trails and tracks at county parks. People will be allowed to continue the use of those facilities, but are encouraged to maintain distance from others and not walk in large groups.
At the Government Center, a second drop box has been placed at the rear entrance to the building. This was done to assist with long lines at the drive-thru. It is not for current tax payments, but is for documents for the Register of Mesne Conveyance, Planning and Development, Engineering and other offices that utilize larger documents.
Delinquent tax payments can be handled at either the drive-thru, the drop box on the drive-thru island or at the box located at the rear entrance.