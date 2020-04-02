The next phase of distance learning packets for Aiken County Public Schools' students will be available after spring break on April 14.
Packets will be available for downloading from the district's website at acpsd.net, and all schools will have a drive-through pick-up for learning packets from 10 a.m. To 7 p.m. April 14, according to the website.
Additional details will follow from individual schools regarding the pick-up process.
The first phase or Phase One of the Distance Learning Packets are due April 14.
Students and parents have the options for turning in packets from Phase One as follows:
• They can drop off learning packets when they pick up new packets at their school on April 14
• They can choose to take pictures of assignments and submit them via email to the teacher or teachers
• If applicable, students can submit assignments through Schoology.
Throughout the school closure, teachers will be available during set office hours from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. via web conferencing or by phone to assist with questions regarding how to access or complete content.
If parents or students have any questions during non-office hours, they should contact the school directly.