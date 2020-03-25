The Aiken County Detention Center is taking extra precautions when it comes to new inmates to deter the spread of COVID-19.
Aiken County jail administrator Capt. Nick Gallam said the virus is a concern for every jail in the state.
On Monday, Center for Disease Control and Prevention issued guidelines for prisons to take extra precautions.
"We're not really so much concerned with our general population inmates because they haven't been introduced to anything," Gallam said. "What we're concerned about is our transient population, our people that are getting arrested."
The detention center has began more thorough screening of incoming inmates.
Medical staff at the center take vitals and conduct screening to identify inmates with possible symptoms of COVID-19.
New inmates are then segregated from the general detention center population in the center's intake area, Gallam said.
So far, none of the detention center's 364 inmates have showed symptoms or has been tested for the virus.
In the event an inmate does test positive for the COVID-19, Gallam said the jail will use its negative pressure cell as a quarantine area.
The Aiken County Sheriff's Office will continue to police as normal with offenders still serving jail time if warranted.
"We're still policing just like we always have," Gallam said. "If you violate South Carolina federal law on an arrest-able offense, you're probably going to come to jail."