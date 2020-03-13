Although a confirmed case of the coronavirus has not been reported locally, the Aiken County detention center is taking precautionary measures for its inmates and workers.
"The agencies feel they are well prepared in the event that the virus were to make its way into Aiken County," Capt. Nick Gallam said. "The staff at both the sheriff’s office and the detention center have been educated in the signs and symptoms of the coronavirus as well as actions they can take in the way of prevention."
The South Carolina Department of Corrections announced Thursday night measures are being put in place for facilities across the state.
Measures include suspending visitations for the next 30 days.
The Aiken County detention center has conducted visitations by video and will continue to do so, Gallam said.
The corrections department is working with its telephone provider to provide those who are incarcerated access to calls with their family and loved ones during this time.
Hand sanitizer and personal protection equipment, such as gloves and masks, are available to every deputy.
The detention center has also implemented coronavirus intake screenings for all inmates coming into the center.
"Any inmate exhibiting signs or symptoms of the coronavirus will be evaluated by contract medical staff and sent to the local hospital for further testing," Gallam said.
In the event an inmate does show possible signs or symptoms of the virus, the detention center has a negative pressure cell that can be utilized for quarantine.
Although the risk for the general public remains low, the detention center will continue to monitor the outbreak and any updates as they are released by the CDC, DHEC and the Aiken County Department of Emergency Management, Gallam said.
State health officials reported two more people in South Carolina were diagnosed Thursday with COVID-19. One new case is in Lancaster County and one in Kershaw County.
Volunteers from Kershaw County will not be allowed entrance into any institution, the S.C. Department of Corrections announced Thursday night.
Corrections department work crews will also not go out from Wateree Farm Correctional Institution, which is located in both Kershaw and Sumter counties.
As of late Thursday, DHEC had reported six presumptive and six confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state. The state health department has tested a total 87 people for the virus.