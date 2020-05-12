Aiken County Council held the first of several planned work sessions Tuesday night that will help the panel finalize the county’s budget for fiscal year 2020-2021.
The meeting took place at the Aiken County Government Center, and County Council members participated in person and by telephone during a review of the General Fund’s revenues for the current fiscal year.
“It’s probably not a big surprise, but we found a couple of items where there might be an opportunity to readjust the numbers upward,” said County Council Chairman Gary Bunker afterward. “But there also were a couple areas that we need to put some question marks on because some of the numbers might be a little high.”
There is more uncertainty than usual because of the novel coronavirus pandemic, which began significantly affecting the local and state economies earlier this spring.
“We won’t really have a better feel until we can dial in the March and April numbers in our actuals to date,” Bunker said.
Assistant County Administrator Lynn Strom, who also is the county’s chief financial officer, told the panel she expected to have March’s revenue figures by the end of this week and April’s figures next week.
When County Administrator Clay Killian presented the proposed 2020-2021 budget to County Council on May 5, he recommended setting both revenues and expenditures at $71,654,366.
That amount is about $1.47 million less than the amended General Fund budget for the 2019-2020 fiscal year and represents a 2% decrease in planned spending, Killian said.
The county is required by law to have a balanced budget.
The General Fund provides money for the county’s day-to-day expenditures.
Killian described the proposed 2020-2021 budget as tight, and Bunker said after Tuesday’s work session that “there wasn’t a lot of leeway that we found tonight.”
Asked what County Council might scrutinize further to find extra revenue, Bunker replied: “We probably will look at a little bit of the property tax, and we’ll probably look at some of the state retirement money. We also may take a look at some of the RMC (Register of Mesne Conveyance) funds.
“But right now,” he added, “it’s mostly saying, ‘This could be an opportunity. Let’s do a deep dive and see if it’s real or not.’”
Bunker isn’t expecting to find millions of additional dollars by further crunching the revenue numbers.
“Put it this way, there is never a silver bullet in these budgets,” he said. “It’s always a combination of adding little things together. In last year’s budget (for 2019-2020), it was a combination of finding some extra revenues, doing some cuts on some of the proposed expenditures, shoving some of the project work into Capital Project Sales Tax and pulling some of the work back into the current fiscal year. It’s always a combination of things.”
The county’s 2020-2021 fiscal year begins July 1.
County Council is scheduled to hold it second 2020-2021 fiscal year budget work session May 19 following the panel’s 7 p.m. meeting at the Government Center.
The panel will review General Fund expenditures.