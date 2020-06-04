The number of claims for unemployment insurance benefits received from Aiken County declined for the second week in a row, according to the South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce.
The agency reported Thursday that there were 381 requests for assistance locally during the seven-day period ending May 30.
For the week ending May 23, there were 538. The number was 734 during the seven-day period ending May 16.
For the week ending May 9, the count was 639.
The total for Edgefield County during the seven-day period ending May 30 was 56, and for Barnwell County, it was 130.
The Department of Employment and Workforce’s statistics are based on initial unemployment claims that individuals file after separation from an employer and are reported before eligibility for benefits has been determined.
Statewide, there were 18,986 requests for jobless assistance during the week ending May 30. The number decreased for the seventh week in a row since the novel coronavirus pandemic started hammering South Carolina’s economy in mid-March.
For the seven-day period ending May 23, the count was 24,950.
During the last 11 weeks, there have been 559,531 claims filed in all in South Carolina.
The Department of Employment and Workforce has paid more than $1.8 billion in state unemployment insurance and federal pandemic benefits.
“As the number of initial claims continues to decrease week over week, we hope to see more opportunities for South Carolina to return to stable employment and financial stability,” said Dan Ellzey, executive director of the Department of Employment and Workforce. “As more individuals return to work, many have asked what they need to do to stop receiving unemployment benefits. The answer is simple; just stop certifying. The self- reported certification each week tells us if you’re still unemployed. Once you stop certifying for 14 days, your claim will become inactive. There’s no need to call us or notify us within the portal that you’ve returned to work or started a new position.”
The Associated Press reported Thursday that nearly 1.9 million people nationwide applied for unemployment benefits last week, “evidence that many employers are still cutting jobs even as the gradual reopening of businesses has slowed the pace of layoffs.”
The total number of people who are receiving jobless aid rose slightly to 21.5 million, down from a peak of nearly 25 million two weeks ago but still at a historically high level.
"It shows that scattered rehiring is offsetting only some of the ongoing layoffs with the economy mired in a recession," the Associated Press stated.
The U.S. Department of Labor provided the statistics for the Associated Press story.