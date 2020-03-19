FOTAS pups (copy)

The Aiken County Animal Shelter will be closed to the public beginning Thursday. Adoptions and fostering can still be made by appointment. 

The Aiken County Animal Shelter will be closed to the public beginning Thursday to protect the safety of the community and shelter personnel.

Adoptions and fostering will be done by appointment only.

Adoptions and foster pickups will take place strictly outside the building with every sanitizing precaution taken, according to the shelter. 

Appointments can be made by calling the animal shelter at 803-642-1537 between 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday for appointments or email info@fotasaiken.org

Adoption fees are waived until further notice.

"Now is the time to help an animal in need and bring some extra happiness into your home," the Aiken County Animal Shelter said in a statement. 

