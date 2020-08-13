An ongoing renovation at the Aiken County Animal Shelter has left the facility short on kennel space for Aiken's adoptable pet population.
The shelter currently is renovating 30 of its kennels, further restricting its ability to take in animals. Renovations are expected to be complete in the fall.
The shelter currently has about 40 animals in its care and 62 kennels available to use, said Aiken County Animal Shelter Manager Bobby Arthurs.
While adoptions and fostering have been steady during the last several months, the renovation schedule along with a spontaneous relocation schedule have left the shelter in need of more fosters and adopters.
Spring to late-summer is "puppy and kitten season," and causes a lot of shelters to be overwhelmed with an influx of animals, Arthurs said. Summers in general are slow adoption-wise, and the pressure is on to place animals in good homes.
"It's been especially tough on us this year," Arthur said. "Adoptions have been about half of what they usually are … we did 16 last week,"
In July, over 511 animals were brought into the shelter.
The shelter relies heavily on transporting animals to facilities up North to help relieve overcrowding.
With states taking strict precautions in response to the coronavirus, this re-homing channel has been severely limited, said Ellie Joos, board secretary for Friends of the Animal Shelter.
"In the early days of the pandemic, all of our transports were canceled," Joos said. "Some of the transports have resumed, but it's touch-and-go right now. Some days we think we have a transfer scheduled but then it gets canceled."
Over 30 cats and dogs were sent to northern rescue shelters earlier this month, with FOTAS funding from grants and donations covering the transport costs.
In 2019, the shelter was able to transfer 1,663 animals to alternative shelters.
"We knew we were going to run out of space [due to the renovations], so [we're pushing] to get as many animals adopted as possible," Joos said.
Other ways the shelter keeps its numbers low include its Trap, Neuter, Release Program, which allows residents to bring in feral cats, have them spayed or neutered for free and released back into the community.
The program allows for feral cats to be re-released back into their environment without the risk of reproducing, Joos said, saving them from any trauma they could endure from the sudden change in their environment.
A recent $40,000 grant from the Petco Foundation has helped spay and neuter community cats and assist the pets of owners in need.
FOTAS also is hoping to receive funds from the Clear the Shelter donation campaign. Clear the Shelters is a national event held in August that promotes pet adoptions, usually with free or reduced adoption fees.
This year's event is being held virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic, and the focus is on raising money to help the shelter. To make a donation, visit cleartheshelter.org and direct the donation to the Aiken County Animal Shelter or visit fotasaiken.org and click on the Clear the Shelter link.
FOTAS had to cancel its two biggest fundraisers this year due to the coronavirus, so raising funds through Clear the Shelters is a priority.
To boost adoption moral, a COVID-19 Heroes Back to School adoption event will be held from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday at the shelter. Teachers, front-line responders and other essential workers will be able to adopt from the shelter at no charge. To make an adoption appointment, call the shelter at 803-642-1537 or email FOTAS at info@fotasaiken.org.
Masks are required when inside the shelter.
The Aiken County Animal Shelter is at 333 Wire Road.