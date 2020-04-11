The Aiken City Council will review the effect the coronavirus has had on the city's tax revenue in the 6 p.m. work session, followed by the continued discussion of two old business items at the regular 7 p.m. meeting.
There are no new business items on the agenda.
To abide by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control's social distancing guideline, both the work session and regular meeting will be conducted via the Zoom app and will be available for public viewing on the City's YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/CityofAikenSC
Public comments can be made before and during the meeting by emailing publiccomment@cityofaikensc.gov.
Work Session
Council will discuss the effect the coronavirus has had on revenues from city's Accommodations and Hospitality taxes during a work session.
The COVID-19 pandemic is impacting the city's last quarter revenues for the two tax fundings, and as the pandemic continues to stall the local economy, neither fund is expected to meet revenue projections and is expected to decrease as much as 20%, said Aiken City Manager Stuart Bedenbaugh.
Bedenbaugh is currently awaiting additional information from several state and federal sources so he can put together a draft of the Fiscal Year 2020-21 budget.
Regular Meeting
Council will review a concept plan for six townhomes at Griert Court. These townhomes would be in addition to the nine units previously approved as part of the office and residential development on Town Creek Road.
A previous concept plan proposed eight townhome units, but due to emergency vehicle access concerns, and non-compliance with setback requirements, the Aiken Planning Commission recommended denial of the concept plan as submitted at the March 13, 2018, meeting.
Council will additionally review an ordinance for Annex 875 and 857 Lincoln Avenue and zone them as Residential Single- family.