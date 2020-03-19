Aiken City Council will vote Monday night on an emergency small business recovery loan that will better assist Aiken's small businesses throughout the course of the coronavirus pandemic.
The city has put together a $1 million package administered through the City of Aiken, Security Federal Bank, Aiken Corporation and the Aiken Chamber of Commerce to develop a revolving loan program that would fund loans of up to $10,000 for qualifying businesses.
Guidelines for potential applicants would include that the business have a physical location within the corporate limits of the City of Aiken, have 25 or fewer full-time equivalent employees, have a City of Aiken business license in good standing and be able to demonstrate coronavirus-related impact to business operations incurred March 1 and thereafter.
For businesses like Jacl's Cafe in downtown Aiken, these loans couldn't come at a better time.
"We're taking help wherever we can, we don't want to close," Carla Ponce, owner of Jacl's Cafe, said.
Ponce said it takes approximately $10,000 to $12,000 dollars a month to run her business.
Due to the S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster's order to suspend dine-in eating and limit gatherings to 10 people, on top of the city's suspension of outdoor dining, Jacl's has seen a decrease in customers.
"We already see it happening," Ponce said. "We have customers that we see everyday not coming because they're being affected, too."
Ponce said she doesn't plan to "cut corners" in her product or her business hours to stay afloat.
"I put too much work into making things the way they are and I'm not going to risk changing how we run our business," Ponce said.
Small businesses impacted by the coronavirus can also apply for loans on both a local and statewide level.
The Coronavirus Preparedness and Response Supplemental Appropriations Act 2020 was passed with near unanimous support in both the U.S. House and Senate, and signed into law by the president on March 6.
The City of Aiken's Economic Development staff can assist business owners with accessing grants and loans being made available through federal disaster relief programs that have been activated in response to the financial burdens social distancing has imposed.
Affected individuals may call the Aiken Economic Development Department at 803-502-4997 to schedule a consultation and Small Business Administration application.
The bill provides $8.3 billion in emergency funding for federal agencies to respond to the coronavirus outbreak.
Upon receiving a request from a state’s or territory’s governor, the Small Business Administration will issue an Economic Injury Disaster Loan declaration.
The declaration makes loans available statewide to small businesses and private nonprofit organizations and will apply to current and future disaster assistance declarations related to coronavirus.
Small Business Administration’s Economic Injury Disaster Loans offer up to $2 million in assistance and can provide vital economic support to small businesses to help overcome the temporary loss of revenue they are experiencing.
These loans may be used to pay fixed debts, payroll, accounts payable and other bills that can’t be paid because of the disaster’s impact.
The interest rate is 3.75 percent for small businesses and 2.75 percent non-profits.
The Small Business Administration offers loans with long-term repayments in order to keep payments affordable with a maximum of 30 years.
Terms for the loans are determined on a case-by-case basis, based upon each borrower’s ability to repay.