The Aiken City Council will vote on an emergency public attendance ordinance and small business loans in relation to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic during its meeting Monday night.
If passed, the emergency ordinances would go into effect immediately.
Coronavirus-related business
The public attendance ordinance will only allow for members of boards and commissions, essential city staff, the city media specialist, legal counsel, the news media and persons who have official business with the boards and commissions to be present in City Council chambers and/or other meeting areas.
The meetings will be available to the public via live streaming from the city's Youtube channel, and an email address will be set up as publiccomment@cityofaikensc.gov and will be monitored before and during meetings by Assistant City Manager Kim Abney.
Abney will come to the lectern and read any emails that have been presented into the record for a particular item.
This emergency ordinance would expire 61 days after being enacted unless terminated earlier or extended.
Additionally, council will vote on an emergency small business recovery loan in order to better assist Aiken's small businesses during the course of the coronavirus pandemic.
The city has put together a $1 million package administered through the City of Aiken, Security Federal Bank, Aiken Corporation and the Aiken Chamber of Commerce to develop a revolving loan program that would fund loans of up to $10,000 for qualifying businesses.
Terms for the loans include an amount of $5,000 or less for one year or an amount between $5,001 and $ 10,000 for two years.
Interest and repayment of the loans would be deferred for six months. Interest on the loan would accrue during that time. There would be no penalty for early repayment.
Guidelines for potential applicants include that the business has a physical location within the corporate limits of the City of Aiken, have 25 or fewer full-time equivalent employees, have a City of Aiken business license in good standing and be able to demonstrate coronavirus-related impact to business operations incurred March 1 and thereafter.
Mall redevelopment
City council will also begin a discussion to approve the Aiken Mall redevelopment that plans to turn the current building into 260 multifamily apartments in eight buildings.
The applicant – SE Aiken LLC – is requesting a waiver to permit a minimum of 15% open space instead of 25% that was in the previous concept plan.
The PC zoning district requires a minimum of 25% open space for sites with 5 acres or more. Reducing the open space will allow for the developers to add more green space than what the current property has.
This requested waiver was not considered at the time of the Planning Commission public hearing.
If approved, the new plan will be sent back to Planning Commission for approval before returning to City Council for second and final reading.
Other Business
Other items on the agenda include discussions on approving a concept plan for six townhomes on Grier Court and the annexation of 875 and 857 Lincoln Avenue to zone them Residential Single-Family, and a resolution authorizing the purchase of land on Columbia Highway from W.R. Grace & Co.